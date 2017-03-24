Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017
Glance: Agencies Trump has proposed eliminating
Updated 11:02AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Here are the 17 independent agencies based in the Washington area that President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating:
— African Development Foundation
— Appalachian Regional Commission
— Chemical Safety Board
— Corporation for National and Community Service
— Corporation for Public Broadcasting
— Delta Regional Authority
— Institute of Museum and Library Services
— Inter-American Foundation
— Legal Services Corporation
— National Endowment for the Arts
— National Endowment for the Humanities
— Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation
— Overseas Private Investment Corporation
— United States Institute of Peace
— United States Interagency Council on Homelessness
— U.S. Trade and Development Agency
— Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars