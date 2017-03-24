Glance: Agencies Trump has proposed eliminating

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here are the 17 independent agencies based in the Washington area that President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating:

— African Development Foundation

— Appalachian Regional Commission

— Chemical Safety Board

— Corporation for National and Community Service

— Corporation for Public Broadcasting

— Delta Regional Authority

— Institute of Museum and Library Services

— Inter-American Foundation

— Legal Services Corporation

— National Endowment for the Arts

— National Endowment for the Humanities

— Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation

— Overseas Private Investment Corporation

— United States Institute of Peace

— United States Interagency Council on Homelessness

— U.S. Trade and Development Agency

— Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars