Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Limits on Tennessee campaign investments headed to governor

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill to prevent campaign funds from being invested in private companies is headed for Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's desk.

The legislation was introduced following reports that expelled Rep. Jeremy Durham heavily invested campaign funds in a company owned by prominent GOP donor Andy Miller Jr.

The House on Monday voted 95-0 in favor of the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga. The Senate earlier passed its version 32-1.

The bill would limit candidate and political campaign committees' investments to banks or credit unions that are members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. It would also require any income from campaign investments to be reported on financial disclosure reports.

Durham has until May 1 to respond to a state audit of his campaign finances.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0