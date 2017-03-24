Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Sen. Warren: I'd work with GOP to improve Obama health law

Updated 2:47PM
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she's open to working with Republicans to improve former President Barack Obama's health care law after a GOP replacement bill failed to gather enough support.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Monday that if talks instead focus on tearing down the 2010 law and starting over, she believes a government-run "single payer" proposal should be at the top of the list of options.

Warren made the comments following a speech to business leaders in Boston.

Warren renewed her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. She says if he can't win the needed 60 votes in the Senate, President Donald Trump should look for a new nominee rather than have Senate Republicans lower the vote threshold.

Warren also called Trump's efforts to roll back environmental protections "reckless."

