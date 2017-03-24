Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Haslam to speak to trucking group as lawmakers mull gas tax

Updated 6:58AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam is speaking to the annual convention of a national trucking group as state lawmakers debate his proposal to boost transportation funding through a hike in Tennessee's gas and diesel taxes.

The Republican governor is scheduled to speak to the Truckload Carriers Association Convention in Nashville on Monday, a day before his transportation funding bill goes before key committees in the state House and Senate.

Under the latest version of the bill, the state would increase the tax on each gallon of gas by 6 cents over three years, and diesel by 10 cents. The measure would also cut the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes paid by large manufacturers and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.

The Tennessee trucking industry supports the bill.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0