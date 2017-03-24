Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

'I Believe in Nashville' mural restored after vandalism

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A landlord and a Nashville street artist have finished restoring the popular "I Believe in Nashville" mural a week after it was vandalized with tar.

News outlets report the landlord of the building in the 12 South neighborhood had the tar removed, and the mural repainted by Nashville street artist Adrien Saporiti.

The mural has become a popular spot for tourists to have their picture taken.

March 25 will mark the fifth anniversary of the mural's creation.

In a statement after the vandalism, Saporiti thanked people for their support and urged them to practice what the mural represents: unity, positivity and peace.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0