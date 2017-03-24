'I Believe in Nashville' mural restored after vandalism

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A landlord and a Nashville street artist have finished restoring the popular "I Believe in Nashville" mural a week after it was vandalized with tar.

News outlets report the landlord of the building in the 12 South neighborhood had the tar removed, and the mural repainted by Nashville street artist Adrien Saporiti.

The mural has become a popular spot for tourists to have their picture taken.

March 25 will mark the fifth anniversary of the mural's creation.

In a statement after the vandalism, Saporiti thanked people for their support and urged them to practice what the mural represents: unity, positivity and peace.