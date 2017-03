Bill that helps non-violent offenders passes in Legislature

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill that helps non-violent offenders find employment has passed in the Legislature with bipartisan support.

The primary sponsors of the bill were Shelby County-area lawmakers.

Rep. Dwayne Thompson, a Democrat from Cordova who sponsored the House bill, said in a statement that the legislation helps non-violent ex-offenders become productive citizens, reduces recidivism and makes communities safer from crime. He said the ex-offender will be able to apply for a certificate of employability with greater ease and at less cost. The certificate allows them to get some occupational licenses and gives incentives to businesses who hire the ex-offenders.

Sen. Lee Harris, a Democrat from Memphis, was the main sponsor of the Senate bill.