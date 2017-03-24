Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Lawmaker Holt takes heat over bill that would hide his tickets

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker is taking heat after being accused of sponsoring a bill that would hide his own unpaid speeding tickets from the public.

WTVF reports (http://bit.ly/2nJ9jbL) that Rep. Andy Holt is trying to phase out traffic camera speeding tickets and is pushing legislation that would keep the names of people with unpaid traffic tickets confidential.

The news station confronted the Republican from Dresden about 10 unpaid speeding tickets he got from a traffic camera in Carroll County. A reporter wanted to know why Holt never told fellow lawmakers about the tickets when he was pushing his bill earlier in the House Transportation Subcommittee.

Holt looked at the reporter and said "not you" and walked down the hall of Legislative Plaza, refusing to talk about the tickets or his bill.

