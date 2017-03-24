Rome is new Fisk president

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Central Missouri's Lincoln University is searching for a new president after the campus' top administrator resigned for a similar position at another historically black college.

Kevin Rome resigned from the Jefferson City university to become the president of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Rome's resignation takes effect June 30.

Rome had been Lincoln University's president since mid-2013. The university's curators say that a search committee and transition team meant to find Rome's successor will be seated as soon as possible.