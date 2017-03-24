Next steps on health care: To be decided

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House leaders delayed a planned vote Thursday on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," because they lacked the votes. The delay was a stinging setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

A look at what's next:

___

House Republicans planned to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to figure out their next steps. GOP leaders were hoping to regroup quickly, with a vote possible as early as Friday. But it was unclear whether they could persuade enough lawmakers to vote "yes."

In a count by The Associated Press, at least 30 Republicans said they opposed the bill, enough to defeat the measure. But the number was in constant flux amid the eleventh-hour lobbying.

Including vacancies and expected absentees, the bill would be defeated if 23 Republicans join all Democrats in voting "no."

___

If the GOP can muster the votes to pass the bill, it would go on to the Senate, where its fate is unclear. Six Republican senators have said they oppose the bill in its current form, enough to sink it since all Democrats are expected to vote no. Senators also are expected to draft their own version, with any changes subject to agreement by the House.

___

If the House and Senate could agree on final legislation and pass it through both chambers, it would go to Trump for his signature.

Lawmakers have been targeting final congressional approval before a two-week Easter break next month, although that date could slip.