GOP intel chairman apologizes to Democrats

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of wiretapping (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The House intelligence committee chairman has privately apologized to his Democratic colleagues, but is still defending his decision to openly discuss and brief President Donald Trump on typically secret intercepts that he says swept up communications of the president's transition team.

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to disclose the information before talking to committee members outraged Democrats and raised questions about the independence of the panel's probe of Russian interference into the 2016 election and possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Nunes says it was a judgment call on his part and that some decisions are right and some are wrong. A congressional aide said the chairman apologized to Democrats and pledged to work with them in the future and share information related to the investigation.