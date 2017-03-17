Ex-Nashville city worker's suit claims firing for Trump post

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A former Nashville employee has sued the city claiming she was fired over a social media post supporting President Donald Trump.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2nDM7vr) ex-911 operator Danyelle Bennett filed the federal lawsuit.

Mike Safley, Metro's Department of Law deputy director, said he couldn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit says Bennett was fired Jan. 10 for violating the employee social media policy and for conduct unbecoming of a Metro employee. While off duty, she posted on Facebook a U.S. map showing electoral votes won by Trump versus Hillary Clinton.

The lawsuit says she posted a comment with a racial expletive, but removed it the same day after complaints.

It says she had to remove a Trump 2016 sweatshirt at work.

She seeks $2 million in damages and other relief.