Guard promotes attorney to brigadier general

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Winstead

Kurt Winstead, a founding member of the Nashville law firm Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC, has been promoted to brigadier general in the Tennessee National Guard.

Winstead began his career with the Tennessee National Guard in 1990 when he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corp. His first assignment was as the judge advocate general for the 194th Engineer Brigade, now headquartered in Jackson. Throughout his more than 26 years of service, Winstead has served in numerous assignments culminating as the senior staff judge advocate at the Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

In 2005, as the staff judge advocate of the 194th Engineer Brigade, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III. While serving as the senior judge advocate, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his instrumental role in forming a consolidated legal office that provided service to more than 5,000 soldiers and airmen spanning an area covering half of Iraq.

In his current assignment, he serves as the director of the Joint Staff, Tennessee National Guard in Nashville. In this capacity he presides over the National Guard staff representing both army and air capabilities, requirements, policy, plans and programs in joint operations.

Winstead has been a practicing attorney for nearly 30 years.

Nashville Bar Foundation adds 32 new fellows

Hardin

The Nashville Bar Foundation recently presented the prestigious David Rutherford Award to Hal Hardin on behalf of the Nashville Bar Foundation.

This award is given to a fellow who exemplifies the memory and ideals of David Rutherford, which include professionalism, charitable contributions in the legal field and in the community as a whole, and the spirit of collegiality among bench and bar.

Among the 2017 Class of Fellows honored were the following Nashville attorneys:

Kevin C. Baltz, Butler Snow, LLP

Cyrus L. Booker, Booker Legal Group, PC

Ashby Q. Burks, Baker Donelson

Christopher W. Cardwell, GSRM, PLLC

Dr. Tracey Carter, Belmont University College of Law

John Ray Clemmons, Clemmons & Clemons, PLLC

Stan A. Davis, Law Office of Stan Davis

Joy Day, Law Offices of John Day, PC

Ramona P. DeSalvo, DeSalvo Law Firm, PLLC

J. Bryan Echols, Waller

Jonathan P. Farmer, Farmer Purcell White & Lassiter, PLLC

Elizabeth Foy, Office of the District Attorney

Jason Gichner, Morgan & Morgan

Tera T. Hambrick, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center

Shawn R. Henry, Tune, Entrekin & White, PC

Salvador M. Hernandez, Riley Warnock & Jacobson, PLC

Denise Phillips Jones, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Kevin J. Jones, Law Office of Kevin J. Jones

Lawrence J. Kamm, Rogers, Kamm & Shea

William H. Lassiter, Jr., Farmer Purcell White & Lassiter, PLLC

Hon. Ellen Hobbs Lyle, Chancery Court

Sean J. Martin, Martin Heller Potempa & Sheppard

Robert E. McGuire, MMRS Law

E. Marlee Mitchell, Waller

Mekesha Montgomery, Frost Brown Todd, LLC

J. Bart Pickett, Law Offices of Julie Bhattacharya Peak

Kara E. Shea, Butler Snow, LLP

James Gerard Stranch, IV, Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC

DarKenya W. Waller, Legal Aid Society of Middle TN

Elizabeth S. Washko, Ogletree Deakins, PC

Brian C. Winfrey, Morgan & Morgan

Hon. William E. Young, Chancery Court

Since its founding, the Foundation has made substantial grants to support the community affairs and diversity programs of the Nashville Bar Association, provided funding to the Nashville Pro Bono Program, helped to fund relief efforts for attorneys who were forced from their practices in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and funded the NBA Modest Means Program to provide reduced fee legal services to qualified low income individuals. The NBF also supports the NBA Law Day activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Nashville Sit-In Trials.

MTR Family Law welcomes Davis

Davis

MTR Family Law has a new attorney on staff, Sadie Ramsey Davis, who was previously a paralegal at the firm.

Davis served as a legal assistant and then a paralegal prior to earning her J.D. at Nashville School of Law. She holds a master’s degree in history of decorative arts & design from Parsons School of Design and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and a B.A. from the University of Mississippi.

Harrington named MTSU accounting department chair

Harrington

MTSU professor Jeannie Harrington has been named chair of the Department of Accounting in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business.

A member of the MTSU faculty since 1988, Harrington has taught several different courses during her tenure, currently teaching cost accounting at all levels and international accounting in the Study Abroad program.

Harrington earned a degree from Murray State University, an MBA from MTSU and a doctorate from the University of Kentucky. Prior to academia, Harrington worked for Puryear, Hamilton, Hausman, and Wood in Nashville.

Anderson Benson adds to account service, marketing

Chapman

Anderson Benson Insurance & Risk Management has added two professionals:

Hill

Tisa Chapman, who has joined as assistant account manager, has more than 20 years of experience in insurance, beginning her career with Continental Insurance Company as an assistant.

Since then, she has worked with several independent insurance agencies, gaining experience in underwriting, customer service and account management.

Josh Hill has joined as marketing analyst. He began his insurance career in 2004 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Hill is a graduate of the University of Nebraska, where he studied finance.

Public Ed Foundation add staff, shuffles board

Nashville Public Education Foundation has added Jennifer Hill, Melinda Judd, Terri Totty and Colleen Gilligan to its team, as well as new board members David Williams and Wanda Lyle.

Hill has been hired as the policy and programming director, coming from United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, where she oversaw education programming.

Judd joins as vice president for corporate partnerships and community giving. She previously worked as the director of corporate engagement at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and brings nearly 20 years of nonprofit experience to the team.

Totty, the NPEF’s new office manager, has nearly 30 years of experience in operations, business development and account management, most recently as the director of operations at roux, a marketing agency in Franklin.

Gilligan joins as a research fellow. She earned a master’s degree in leadership and public service from Lipscomb University and is a former Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher.

Williams is vice chancellor for university affairs and athletics and director of athletics at Vanderbilt University, has been elected as chairman of the NPEF’s board of directors. Williams previously served as vice chairman.

Lyle, general manager of Nashville’s UBS Business Solutions Center, has been elected to serve as board vice chairwoman for 2017.

Cheekwood welcomes new board of trustees members

Cheekwood has added five new board members to its board of trustees:

William T. “Pete” DeLay is the former president and chief executive officer of Nashville-based Sherman-Dixie Concrete Industries, Inc.

Kate R. W. Grayken is active in numerous community organizations including the Nashville Symphony, Saddle Up and the Land Trust of Tennessee.

William Hastings is a principal of Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates, LLC, and has been responsible for its day-to-day management since 2002.

Edith Carell Johnson serves as an executive officer and legal counsel for the Carell Family LLC, a private investment company, and is chair of the newly formed Vanderbilt University Medical Center Board.

W. Brian Reames is a senior vice president with Highwoods Properties, Inc., and is responsible for its Midstate operations.

Smalley appointed to ABA Advisory Board

Smalley

Khandra R. Smalley, senior vice president of marketing research of F&M Bank, has been appointed to the Certified Financial Marketing Professionals Advisory Board of Directors for the American Bankers Association’s Institute of Certified Bankers.

At a high-level, the major responsibilities of the CFMP Advisory Board is to establish the certification requirements, develop the examination, maintain the examination and assist American Bankers Association with identifying market relevant educational programing. It works with industry leaders to establish performance standards and certify those professionals who meet the standards.

Smalley presently volunteers on several local and regional boards, including WorkForce Essentials, Inc, Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, Clarksville-Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, Austin Peay State University President’s Advisory Council, Leadership Middle Tennessee and Cumberland Region Tomorrow. She also teaches marketing and leadership classes as an adjunct faculty member for Austin Peay State University.

Jones Company hires purchasing manager

Pickett

The Jones Company, a Nashville-based home builder, has hired Trent Pickett as purchasing manager.

In his new role, Pickett will lead the team in effectively procuring and managing labor and materials required to ensure homes are built at competitive market costs and within established budgets.

Prior to joining The Jones Company, Pickett was an area construction manager for Beazer Homes. He has also spent time throughout his career as a project manager for NVR, Inc., the parent company of Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes, and senior project manager for Myers Company, Inc. Pickett has experience in managing new community construction in Nashville, as well as nationwide commercial plumbing projects.

Pickett earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee and is a qualifying agent for the State of Tennessee contractor’s license.