VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Good Morning Gallatin. The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the series, formerly known as 4th Friday Government Relations Meetings. The goal is to allow the public to wake up to what’s trending by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county, and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: State Legislative Activity Update & City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Friday, 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Hilton Nashville Downtown, Trattoria Il Mulino Job Fair

Available hotel positions include culinary, banquets, housekeeping, engineering and more. Trattoria Il Mulino is looking for talented professionals in the hospitality/restaurant field including hosts, bartenders, servers, master cooks and more. On-site hiring available. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Hilton Nashville Downtown/Ryman 2 Room, Mezzanine Level.

Cheatham County Democrats Reorganization Convention

The Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders will take place at noon at the Ashland City Senior Center, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City. Local Democrats will elect chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and executive committee. All Democratic residents who are eligible to vote in Cheatham County are urged to attend. Noon. Information: 714-2702, lottmanhouse@aol.com

Sumner County Democratic Reorganization Convention

The Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders will take place at the Sumner County Administration Building, 355 N. Belvedere Drive, Gallatin. Local Democrats will elect chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and executive committee for a two-year term. All Democratic residents who are eligible to vote in Sumner County are urged to attend. 11 a.m. Information: 442-6556, kckemnitz@gmail.com

Salon@615 Spring Season

Greg Iles, “Mississippi Blood” Main Library, 2 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615. Additional opportunities:

-- April 9: John Oates, “Change of Seasons: A Memoir with Chris Epting” Main Library. 3 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 26, 8 a.m.

-- April 12: Lesley Stahl, discusses her memoir, “Becoming Grandma”. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free + $2.50 online ticket fee if purchased in advanced, beginning March 29 at 8:15 a.m.

-- April 13: Andrew McCarthy, “Just Fly Away” 6:30 p.m. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza, 3900 Hillsboro Pike #14

-- April 19: David Baldacci , discusses his new book The Fix. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Advanced tickets available April 5 at 8:15 a.m. Free + $2.50 fee.

Real Estate Investors Network

REIN Homes Tour. A unique, hands-on opportunity to talk with several members who are “making it happen” with their properties in the Nashville area. 8 a.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional March opportunities:

-- Tuesday, March 28: Self Directed IRA Class with Mike Todd. PHP elective. 6 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Ryman Auditorium Free Customer Appreciation Day

In celebration of the Ryman Auditorium’s 125th anniversary, Tennessee residents are invited to experience the legendary venue during free self-guided tours. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Bellevue Harpeth Historic Association

The spring meeting will feature Lisa Helton, Bellevue resident and attorney with Sherrard, Roe, Voight & Harbison PLC. Her topic is “Cemetery Law”. Bellevue Public Library, 720 Baugh Road. 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments. Information: www.bellevueharpethhistoricassociation.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Women In Business

Topic: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want. Speaker, Rachel Ramsey Cruze is using her knowledge and experience growing up in the Dave Ramsey household to educate and financially empower younger generations. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $30 Williamson Inc. Business Partners, $50 Guests. Information. Williamsonchamber.com

MARCH 28-APRIL 1

Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

Tin Pan South, the world’s largest songwriter festival, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. More than 300 songwriters and acts will perform more than 90 shows in 10 Music City venues over five days. Information, including performers and venues: http://tinpansouth.com/

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Hendersonville Chamber Event

Hendersonville Area 2017 Business Showcase will have booths from premier businesses, including schools and childcare, health and wellness specialists, banks, hotels and apartment communities, investment and insurance specialist and more. The Showcase will have food trucks, a Kid Zone, including a bounce house. Sam’s Club, 301 Indian Lake Blvd. Free and open to the public. Information: 824-2818

MARCH 30-APRIL 2

Southern Women’s Show

The 31st annual show will have more than 500 exhibits featuring fashion and accessories, gifts and gourmet, travel destinations and more. Kellie Pickler will appear on March 31, Keegan Allen from “Pretty Little Liars” on April 1 and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez on April 2. Plus, the event will also include hourly fashion shows, cooking programs and informative seminars. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Music City Center. Information: https://southernshows.com/wna

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Public Affairs Roundtable

An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Jack Johnson, States Representative’s Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main Street, #210, Franklin. 7:15 – 8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. The city is hosting a free Community Education and Plant Sale Day to raise awareness. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Forest Hill City Hall, 6300 Hillsboro Pike. Information: http://www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html

SATURDAY, APRIL 1, SATURDAY, APRIL 8

First tours at Loring’s Advance

The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced two guided tours of Loring’s Advance on a 5-acre field east of Adams Street. Loring’s Advance has great historical significance to the Battle of Franklin. 10 a.m. kickoff at Carnton Plantation, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Fee: $25. Tour will last 90-100 minutes. Guests will provide their own transportation to Loring’s Advance. Information: meagan@boft.org or 786-1864.

WEDNEDSAY, APRIL 5

Williamson County Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. 11:30 and 3:30 event will be at Granite City Food & Brewery, 1864 West McEwen Drive, Franklin. Information: williamsonchamber.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Earth Day Festival

Celebrate with live music, beer garden, Reuse Village, 100’s of exhibitors and much more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Centennial Park. Information: http://www.nashvilleearthday.org/

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness – Creek Stomp

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. Citizens of Forest Hill are invited to join the Cultural and Natural Resources Committee and the Cumberland River Compact to walk Richland Creek. Free. 1:30 p.m. Meet at Hillsboro Church of Christ to learn what a healthy stream looks like. For ages 10 and up. Wear appropriate waterproof boots. Information: www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html