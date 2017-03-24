Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017
Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for February 2017
Updated 4:06PM
Top commercial real estate sales, February 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|555, 565 Marriott
|Nashville
|37214
|2/1
|BNA Highland Ridge LLC
|FRDGS Highland Ridge LLC
|$48,300,000
|245 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|2/3
|G&I Ix 245 Great Circle LLC
|Cabot II-TN2M01 LLC
|$30,772,668
|3803 Bedford
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Astoria At Bedford Place LLC
|Astoria Place LLC
|$13,000,000
|580 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|2/16
|Park N Fly Inc
|565 Royal Pkwy LLC
|$9,200,000
|2526 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Launchpad Dev One Nashville LLC
|Ca Nashville 2526 DP LLC
|$6,715,856
|2834 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|2/2
|2834 Brick Church LLC
|Naskar GP
|$6,295,000
|5400 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Centennial West Partners
|R Manuel - Centennial
|$4,000,000
|1269 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|2/6
|CPC-8 To 5 LP
|Tomlin Partnership
|$2,000,000
|3526, 3552, 3590 Hermitage Industrial
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/2
|Vulcan Lands Inc
|Premier Leasing LLC
|$1,919,800
|220 Venture
|Nashville
|37228
|2/6
|Purpose Preparatory Academy Inc
|CSDCPC Purpose Prep LLC
|$1,822,498
|Clover Glen
|
|37013
|2/8
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|OHB Land LLC
|$1,683,000
|0 McCrory
|Nashville
|37221
|2/17
|Jones Co of TN LLC
|Travis Prop Dev; Rodgers Joseph L; Adcock Steven M; Valiquette John D
|$1,559,000
|1312 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|2/7
|Ibrahim Michael; Gergers Abram
|Shaar Forero Prop Inc
|$1,500,000
|606 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|2/9
|Ayesh Salah
|Mohammad Anwar; Anwar Mohammad
|$1,500,000
|4011 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|2/3
|Ross Eric C; Ross Ruthann
|Hamilton Kevin; Hamilton Christy C
|$1,200,000
|1400 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|2/3
|17Th & Horton LLC
|Sargent Francine O; Prentiss Francine O
|$1,050,000
|47 Brookwood
|Nashville
|37205
|2/17
|LCG Brookwood Terrace LLC
|Apex Inv LLC
|$919,745
|3284, 3290 Franklin Limestone, 1506, 1510, 1516 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|2/23
|Edward J Ivy Descendants Trust
|CP Investors
|$885,000
|503, 505, 507, 509 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|2/6
|One Nine Inv LLC
|Bowers Billy Ray; Shacklett Steve
|$850,000
|4030 Shurgard
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/16
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|Freegard Partners X; Shurgard-Freeman Hermitage Joint Venture
|$819,500
|121 Duluth
|Nashville
|37209
|2/2
|Rinker Holdings LLC
|Grant Edwin S; Grant William Maxon; Grant William M
|$800,000
|1077 Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|2/3
|Edison Dev Partners LLC
|Greenline Partners LLC
|$800,000
|43 Brookwood
|Nashville
|37205
|2/17
|Lcg Brookwood Terrace LLC
|Apex Inv LLC
|$793,688
|1411 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|2/2
|Youngs Fashion Inc
|Gallatin Road Car Wash Prop LLC
|$750,000
|1027 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|2/22
|Chera Jane
|Sanders Harry R; Sanders Harry Roy Jr
|$673,000
|227 Oceola
|Nashville
|37209
|2/7
|Pichoslap Dev Co LLC
|Pierce Martha Kay G
|$650,000
|321 50Th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/17
|Hughes Jessica; Karnes Michael
|Burton Daniel C
|$635,000
|715 Poplar
|Nashville
|37210
|2/8
|Hashimi Ghani Abdul
|Stubblefield Charles P; Swaby William E; Swaby Stacy A
|$575,000
|442 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|2/24
|East Iris Prop
|Ziba Investment Co LLC
|$540,000
|604, 606 Benton
|Nashville
|37204
|2/14
|Stinson Phillip M; Market David P; Market Katherine C
|Zion House of Prayer
|$500,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|2/17
|Han Sung Su; Lalime Amy Louise
|Bank of Camden; Apex Bank
|$407,500
|2501, 2503, 2509, 2511 Heiman
|Nashville
|37208
|2/2
|Stone David
|Barbara Polk Ray Revocable Living Trust
|$364,000
|622 Robertson
|Nashville
|37209
|2/8
|Ebert Inv LLC
|JH104 LLC
|$350,000
|1201 Joseph
|Nashville
|37207
|2/14
|Zion House of Prayer
|ICM Foundation Inc
|$350,000
|3201 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/6
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|K&H I LLC; Bone Harold P
|$325,000
|7380 Old Harding
|Nashville
|37221
|2/7
|Hollmann Sara E
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$303,464
|1107 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/1
|Penthouse Hospitality Group Inc
|Strobel Frank S
|$300,000
|1014 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|2/16
|White Goat Holdings LLC
|Shippen Frank Reid; Shippen Stephanie
|$275,000
|7374, 7386 Old Harding
|Nashville
|37221
|2/6
|Bans Delipe M III
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$268,950
|72 Parris
|Nashville
|37210
|2/22
|Trevecca Nazarene University
|Alley-Cassetty Companies Inc; Alley Cassetty Coal Co
|$254,000
|7009 Lenox Village
|Nashville
|37211
|2/15
|Whittington Jacqueline; Jacquelines Skin & Image
|Lenox Village Prop LLC
|$185,000
|613 Eastboro
|Nashville
|37209
|2/6
|Kendrix Jerrick
|613 Eastboro Trust; Dean Amanda Suc Trustee
|$169,900
|5156 Roxborough
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/24
|Allen C Michael; Allen Cynthia
|Omni Community Services Inc
|$155,000
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|2/9
|Church Ana Marcela; Church Christopher Allen
|Keen Christopher
|$152,000
|1205 Joseph
|Nashville
|37207
|2/14
|Stinson Phillip M
|ICM Foundation Inc
|$150,000
|3187 Franklin Limestone
|Antioch
|37013
|2/2
|Vulcan Lands Inc
|Premier Leasing LLC
|$139,100
|5192 Whitlow Mountain
|Ashland City
|37015
|2/6
|Glean Brendan M; Glean Kelly
|Sagers Mark B; Sagers Courtney M
|$130,000
|0 Knight
|Whites Creek
|37189
|2/9
|Nashville
realtygroup.Com LLC; IRA Innovations LLC; John Donelson IRA
|Harbison Betty N; Johnson Yolanda Faye
|$123,000
|4009 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/16
|Integrity First Dev Group LLC
|McQuiddy Bobby; McQuiddy Marie
|$105,000
|2258 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|2/2
|Dervishi Dashamir; Dervishi Merita; Dervishi Fatjon
|Noe Thomas K; Noe Donna S
|$100,000
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|1715, 1725 Columbia, 300 Confederate
|Franklin
|37064
|2/13
|AGNL Blade LP
|LP Franklin LLC
|$37,553,081
|1222 Liberty
|Franklin
|37067
|2/15
|Mosby Cool Springs LLC
|SS Knoll Top LLC
|$9,000,000
|4080 Mallory
|Franklin
|37064
|2/13
|JFM 4080 Mallory Lane LLC; McEwen Corner Partners; PWM 4080 Mallory Lane LLC
|BA Prop LLC
|$7,300,000
|6266 McDaniel
|College Grove
|37046
|2/27
|Propst Realty Nashville LLC
|McDaniel Road Farm LLC
|$5,000,000
|0 Long
|Franklin
|37067
|2/3
|TNF Inv LP
|Tedean G P; Trillium Ventures Inc
|$4,500,000
|114 Prospect
|Franklin
|37064
|2/3
|Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC
|Corporate Investors Partnership VII LLC
|$3,977,000
|4701 Traders
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|2/28
|Seven Points LLC; Seven Points of Alabama LLC
|Woodard Prop TN II LLC
|$2,325,000
|0 Long
|Franklin
|37067
|2/3
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|Tnf Inv LP; Tnf Ventures Inc
|$2,280,000
|6651 Cross Keys
|College Grove
|37046
|2/27
|Sullivan Michael L; Sullivan Regina H
|Naslund Carole L; Naslund Thomas C
|$2,250,000
|Main
|Spring Hill
|37174
|2/24
|Tn Spring Hill Columbia Pike LLC
|Magli Cheryl S Family Trust
|$1,960,000
|3719 Rockymayne
|Franklin
|37064
|2/14
|Hawkins Cody Michael; Hawkins Jennie Lee
|D&T Riverbirch Homes LLC
|$1,746,982
|1041 Holly Tree Gap
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/1
|Burgdorf Casey; Burgdorf Michael
|Arnold Homes LLC
|$1,557,900
|4348 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37064
|2/9
|Leipers Fork Market LLC
|LFGS LLC
|$1,400,000
|508 Duke
|Franklin
|37067
|2/6
|Craig Kayla; Craig Lloyd
|Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward
|$1,372,140
|2535 Old Natchez
|Franklin
|37069
|2/28
|Renaudin George II; Renaudin Louise M
|Ashley Bart Edward Jr; Ashley Mandi Anna
|$1,360,000
|0 Wilson
|Franklin
|37067
|2/9
|S & G Prop LLC
|Fly Edwin Lee; Fly Jerre M III; Vierling Paula Fly
|$1,200,000
|0 Quail Hollow
|Franklin
|37067
|2/13
|Gkd Prop LLC
|Vineyard Productions Inc
|$1,200,000
|1249 Sneed
|Franklin
|37069
|2/24
|Brown Jennifer; Brown Roger
|Camm Frances Moran; Moran William E Jr (Estate Of); Smith Betty Moran; Smith Elizabeth Moran; Smith Frances Moran
|$1,100,000
|0 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37069
|2/7
|Ldr Farm LLC
|Mudter George E Jr (Tr)
|$1,090,000
|1711 Lawrence
|Franklin
|37069
|2/16
|Al Qas Yousif Matti Yousif; Barbary Alia; Qas Yousif Matti Yousif Al
|Castle Emma Catherine Bazel; Mason Emma Catherine Deal
|$950,000
|508 Duke
|Franklin
|37067
|2/6
|Cl Inv LLC
|Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward
|$914,760
|2079 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37064
|2/3
|Home Value Renovators I LLC
|Cadence Bank; Wolf John G Self Directed Ira
|$825,000
|0 Rutherford Co Line
|County
|
|2/21
|Estepa Cindy M; Estepa James C
|King Annie Lee (Estate Of)
|$700,000
|8137 Shoals Branch
|Primm Springs
|38476
|2/7
|Smith Dennis I; Smith Jana
|Sweeney Debra D; Sweeney Roy D
|$699,900
|4820 Harpeth Peytonsville
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|2/14
|Medeiros Nina; Trenev Andrew
|Vaughn Gregory T; Vaughn Jeanene P
|$524,422
|2629 Paddock Park
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|2/7
|Bui Hung K
|Koh Eunice Sun Jung; Koh Seung H; Koh Sue K
|$400,000
|4174 Miles Johnson
|Spring Hill
|37174
|2/13
|Copolo Joseph M; Copolo Shanda P
|Hagan Julie S
|$352,000
|5900 Natchez Trace
|Franklin
|37064
|2/10
|Ferrell James Ronald III; Ferrell Jana Barnes
|Price Madonna
|$335,500
|7561 Harpeth
|Primm Springs
|38476
|2/23
|Faircloth Jamie; Faircloth Laura
|Jensen J Alan; Jensen Kim
|$299,500
|2514 Rocky Fork
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/21
|Mikhaeil Ashraf
|Smith Donald M Jr; Smith Tammy G
|$284,500
|4820 Harpeth Peytonsville
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|2/7
|King Stephen; King Vivienne
|Vaughn Gregory T; Vaughn Jeanene P
|$268,650
|7825 Fernvale
|Fairview
|37062
|2/27
|Jones B Noel
|Harvey Denise; Ward Denise
|$245,000
|7404 Tennessee Excavating
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/3
|Chilvers Matthew
|Dimick Charles D
|$232,750
|1673 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37069
|2/28
|HB & TS Utility District of Williamson County
|Covington Family Revocable Living Trust; Covington Lucy Jeanne; Encke Marjorie Carol Covington
|$225,000
|Boy Scout
|Franklin
|37064
|2/23
|King Douglas; King Geraldine
|Bond William Kenneth; Prince Edward Lee; Rippey Shannon Bond; Simmons Martha Prince; White Rosa Lee (Estate Of)
|$210,000
|7719 Crow Cut
|Fairview
|37062
|2/13
|Sanford Cheryl; Sanford Gary
|Landford Marjorie (Deceased); Lankford Billy
|$200,000
|Bethesda
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|2/24
|Williams Charlene D; Williams Hugh M Jr
|Williams Paul G Revocable Living Trust
|$179,000
|6401 Delvin Farm
|College Grove
|37046
|2/23
|Mayo Marcia
|Delvin Cindy; Delvin Clyde Hank (Henry) III; Delvin Clyde Hank III; Delvin Cynthia; Delvin Cynthia A; Delvin Hank
|$125,000
|6507 Murray
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/21
|Burns Tatiana V; Burns Warwick G
|Bakken Aaron; Bakken Tara
|$110,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|225 Industrial
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/3
|Exeter 225 Industrial LLC
|Nashville Holdings LLC
|$5,450,000
|389 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/13
|Seven Points LLC; Seven Points of Alabama LLC
|Powers Steven Douglas
|$1,500,000
|1790 Rehobath
|College Grove
|37046
|2/9
|Estepa Cindy M; Estepa James C
|King Annie Lee Estate; King Stephen Dale Personal Rpresentative
|$700,000
|223, 231 Spring
|Eagleville
|37060
|2/9
|Young Andrew
|Young Douglas B Estate; Young Susan H Executrix
|$668,000
|5046 Murfreesboro
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/9
|Prater Veterinary Property LLC
|Ochs Prop LLC
|$450,000
|531 Huntley Industrial
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/7
|Artist Timothy C; Onks Jerry; Perez Jose Jesus Jr; Raft Two; Sarkar Salahuddin Milon; Webster Joseph Allen
|Berkey Chris; Chadwick Dan; Darnell Richard; Onks Jerry; Raft Prop
|$400,000
|2328 Fosterville Short Creek
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|2/3
|Lammert Gregory J; Lammert Jamie L
|Gunder Keith A; Gunder Trishann D
|$385,000
|5621 Almaville
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/1
|Alderman Jennie Holland; Alderman Jimmie K
|Cox Joel P; Cox Mandi N
|$335,000
|9301 Sims
|Christiana
|37037
|2/1
|Milby Darrell O; Milby Jackie R
|Holder Orris
|$285,000
|1779 Fosterville Short Creek
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|2/27
|Wiemers Ashley; Wiemers Jacob; Wiemers Paula K; Wiemers Roger W
|Fox Doyle L; Fox Joann
|$280,000
|Off Rd
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|2/27
|Houston Michael Joshua; Houston Tanya Michelle
|Cooper Betty J; Cooper Charles Thurman
|$210,000
|1509 College
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|2/1
|Hamilton Lady L; Hamilton Thomas B
|Myers Matthew A; Myers Michael A; Myers Michael A Estate
|$190,000
|Puckett
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|2/14
|Drew Robert L Sr; Drew Sheila M
|Fitch Jason M; Fitch Valerie Y McFaddin; McFaddin Valerie Y
|$138,500
|8431 Del Thomas
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/3
|Bowling Angie; Bowling David
|Hoggatt Mary M; Hoggatt Robert D
|$134,500
|Halls Hill
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|2/6
|Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew
|Davis Billie L
|$120,000
|8591 Lowe Christiana
|Christiana
|37037
|2/10
|Bragg Michelle Lynn; Bragg Roger L
|Beech Stan
|$120,000
|807 Jenkins
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/24
|Linares Dina; Pulido-Silva Francisco Cesar; Silva Francisco Cesar Pulido
|Whitson Mitchell
|$120,000
|McElroy
|
|
|2/13
|Dawson Erika L; Dawson Jason E
|Perry Kelvin
|$112,000
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|271 Indian Lake
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/21
|Lcg 271 Indian Lake LLC
|Apex Inv LLC
|$3,501,567
|120 Vintage Foxland
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/15
|Vintage Foxland Harbor LLC
|Wilson Bank & Trust
|$2,000,000
|0 109N Hwy
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/7
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|Patterson James M; Patterson Margaret; Patterson Peggy
|$1,043,400
|11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 154, 155, 156, 157, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192 Cumberland
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/8
|LGI Homes-TN LLC
|Eatherly J D
|$916,545
|101, 105, 203, 207, 211, 212, 218, 220 Catalina
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/2
|Crescent Homes TN LLC
|Durham Holdings Vii G P
|$896,000
|944 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/16
|Darden Chris Ryan; Darden Stephanie Victoria
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$611,071
|1051 Luxborough
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/22
|Taylor James; Taylor Janice
|Shular Michael L Tr
|$588,900
|Millstone
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/1
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|$585,000
|1113 Long Hollow
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/8
|Tri-Star Partners
|Terra Nova LLC
|$512,900
|1123 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/7
|Silvestri Leslie A; Silvestri Peter D
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$469,356
|5, 6, 8, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 23, 37, 41, 42, 47 Ben Albert
|White House
|37088
|2/22
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|Cook Brian; Johnson Jason Craig
|$468,000
|1029 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/6
|Harris Frankie A; Harris Kimberly M
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$463,237
|Durham
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/1
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|Wfc Durham Holdings Vii G P
|$457,277
|1052 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/17
|Perry James D Jr; Perry Mary C
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$457,229
|1127 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/1
|Farrell Ryan C; Hanneman Theresa
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$451,755
|1073 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/22
|Haseotes Kelly D
|Riker Erika A; Riker Walter J
|$440,000
|Fountain Brooke
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/1
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|Fountain Brooke LLC
|$428,000
|807 Cordell
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/2
|Colon Brian; Colon Selene
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$420,630
|420 Carriage House
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/2
|Kennedy Charles Douglas; Kennedy Gina Diane
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$410,446
|742 Burgess
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/27
|Mullins Chasity; Mullins Mike
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$409,114
|1521 Drakes Creek
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/17
|Gentry John; Gentry Kaitlyn
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$389,390
|1083 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/3
|Zelazowski Eliza; Zelazowski Paul
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$387,017
|216 Arlington
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/1
|Baldwin John S; Holzmer Laura E
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$380,400
|234 Carellton
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/21
|Hobock Gina L
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$378,900
|504 Lingering
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/1
|Barrera Leslie Taina; Barrera Wilfredo
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$369,426
|156 Santa Rose
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/10
|Bechara Franco; Bechara Tracy M
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$366,752
|155 Grindstone
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/27
|Wiggleton Chatherine O; Wiggleton Jamie G
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$360,326
|593 Goodman
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/21
|Patel Anup
|Nvr Inc
|$358,764
|679 Fall Creek
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/2
|Boyd Molly Jean; Boyd Steven Alaric
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$352,749
|1029 Crutcher Station
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/21
|Greenfield Erica E; Greenfield Nicholas W
|Nvr Inc
|$349,810
|676 Fall Creek
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/2
|Labrec Caroline; Underwood Lisa
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$348,741
|687 Fall Creek
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/14
|Washington Carolyn B
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$348,564
|403 Fall Creek
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/2
|Davis-Jefferson Andrea; Jefferson Tyrone
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$348,512
|321 Ironwood
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/17
|Williams Richard Alan
|Eastland Construction Inc
|$339,900
|310 Old Stone
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|2/27
|Payne Lisa C
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$339,807
|396 Cornelius
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/2
|Terrell Julian James; Terrell Kristian G
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$337,774
|141 Ferdinand
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/21
|Willbanks Ana M; Willbanks Trenton E
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$335,654
|113 Burntash
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/9
|Ayers Blaine; Ayers Brooke
|Southeastern Building Corp
|$334,900
|124 Gulfstream
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/10
|Travis Brandon K; Travis Pamilia L
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$331,686
|111 Hackney
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/21
|Fulghum Revocable Trust
|Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes
|$327,290
|0 Weeping Willow
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/8
|Stratford Park
|Buchanan Alexander Blackman; Buchanan John Blackman; Buchanan Richard; Buchanan Robert N III; Corcoran Jane Buchanan; Corcoran R Jane; Hickey Robert; Hickey Thomas J Jr Tr; Thomas J Hickey Jr Revocable Trust; Wallace Carol
|$325,000
|318 Tanglewood
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/24
|Thompson Mark Radford
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$319,900
|400 Cornelius
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/14
|Wright Jeffery H
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$315,289
|280 Blackthorn
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/21
|Smith Justin T; Smith Kela R
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$313,030
|207 Hempstead
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/21
|Miller-George Rosalie A
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|$312,576
|173 Ashcrest
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/15
|Suttle Patrick; Suttle Wendy
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$310,384
|172 Ashcrest
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/14
|Poat Cara Elizabeth; Poat Matthew Daniel
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$308,742
|176 Ashcrest
|Hendersonville
|37075
|2/17
|Dubose Michael; Dubose Shakira
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$308,052
|Saint Blaise
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/8
|Wallace James D
|Ballou Leonard W; Moberg Thomas
|$300,000
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|0 Mt Juliet
|
|
|2/22
|Ramco Providence Marketplace LLC
|Providence Retail LLC
|$114,650,000
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/8
|Bcm 5 Oaks Holdings LLC
|Five Oaks Estates LLC
|$8,200,000
|120 End
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/2
|October Sky TN LLC
|Brevard John Member; West End Manor LLC
|$2,470,000
|2646 Hickory Ridge
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/1
|McClure Const Co LLC
|Bass Paul B Jr Partner; Bryant Matthew W Partner; Consortium GP
|$1,260,000
|2646 Hickory Ridge
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/1
|Consortium Gp
|Cook Nancy E Exec; Estate of Claudine B Fite
|$975,000
|Stewarts Ferry
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|2/28
|Kwality Mt Juliet Korner LLC
|PNB Holding Co 1 Inc
|$850,000
|420 Maple, 1420 Alhambra
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/2
|October Sky TN LLC
|Del Real Estate LLC
|$782,500
|Physicians Plaza
|
|
|2/22
|Town Center Station LLC
|Mt Juliet Prop LLC
|$703,000
|1112 Main
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/24
|Mac Prop Lebanon LLC
|Dillon James D
|$500,000
|Top Rd
|Alexandria
|37012
|2/21
|Smith Charles C; Smith Constance J
|Clark Hugh W
|$400,000
|901 Greenvale
|Milton
|37118
|2/2
|Anesi Janet Louise; Anesi Jesse Wayne
|Boraiko Carol E; Ginder Jacob D
|$346,600
|3560 Linwood
|Watertown
|37184
|2/14
|Artlip Jahhalalhe
|Comer Jimmy Trustee
|$327,200
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/6
|Champion Kathryn Lynn
|McClung Mack Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$207,850
|1775 Holloway
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/23
|Thompson Russell Wray
|Thompson Charles Steven; Thompson Walter Wayne
|$180,000
|Murfreesboro
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/2
|Vulcan Lands Inc
|Premier Leasing LLC
|$175,400
|953 County Line
|Alexandria
|37012
|2/24
|Harrison Jonathan; Harrison Mary Bethany
|Malone Myra
|$167,000
|578, 581 Ridgewater
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|2/16
|Larry Powell Builders Inc; Powell Larry Builders Inc
|Drakes Creek Company LLC; Hodges James G Member
|$120,000
|16 Burford
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/3
|Swindell Gary T; Swindell Kelly R
|Sharp D W
|$119,900
|208 Breckenridge Glen
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|2/22
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|Nicks R Matthew
|$115,000
|783 Rolling Creek
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|2/22
|Wright Farms LLC
|Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC
|$105,000