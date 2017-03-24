Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for February 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, February 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 555, 565 Marriott Nashville 37214 2/1 BNA Highland Ridge LLC FRDGS Highland Ridge LLC $48,300,000 245 Great Circle Nashville 37228 2/3 G&I Ix 245 Great Circle LLC Cabot II-TN2M01 LLC $30,772,668 3803 Bedford Nashville 37215 2/24 Astoria At Bedford Place LLC Astoria Place LLC $13,000,000 580 Royal Nashville 37214 2/16 Park N Fly Inc 565 Royal Pkwy LLC $9,200,000 2526 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/22 Launchpad Dev One Nashville LLC Ca Nashville 2526 DP LLC $6,715,856 2834 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/2 2834 Brick Church LLC Naskar GP $6,295,000 5400 Centennial Nashville 37209 2/24 Centennial West Partners R Manuel - Centennial $4,000,000 1269 4th Nashville 37210 2/6 CPC-8 To 5 LP Tomlin Partnership $2,000,000 3526, 3552, 3590 Hermitage Industrial Hermitage 37076 2/2 Vulcan Lands Inc Premier Leasing LLC $1,919,800 220 Venture Nashville 37228 2/6 Purpose Preparatory Academy Inc CSDCPC Purpose Prep LLC $1,822,498 Clover Glen 37013 2/8 Meritage Homes of TN Inc OHB Land LLC $1,683,000 0 McCrory Nashville 37221 2/17 Jones Co of TN LLC Travis Prop Dev; Rodgers Joseph L; Adcock Steven M; Valiquette John D $1,559,000 1312 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 2/7 Ibrahim Michael; Gergers Abram Shaar Forero Prop Inc $1,500,000 606 Main Nashville 37206 2/9 Ayesh Salah Mohammad Anwar; Anwar Mohammad $1,500,000 4011 Franklin Nashville 37204 2/3 Ross Eric C; Ross Ruthann Hamilton Kevin; Hamilton Christy C $1,200,000 1400 17th Nashville 37212 2/3 17Th & Horton LLC Sargent Francine O; Prentiss Francine O $1,050,000 47 Brookwood Nashville 37205 2/17 LCG Brookwood Terrace LLC Apex Inv LLC $919,745 3284, 3290 Franklin Limestone, 1506, 1510, 1516 Antioch Antioch 37013 2/23 Edward J Ivy Descendants Trust CP Investors $885,000 503, 505, 507, 509 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 2/6 One Nine Inv LLC Bowers Billy Ray; Shacklett Steve $850,000 4030 Shurgard Hermitage 37076 2/16 Lux Dev Group LLC Freegard Partners X; Shurgard-Freeman Hermitage Joint Venture $819,500 121 Duluth Nashville 37209 2/2 Rinker Holdings LLC Grant Edwin S; Grant William Maxon; Grant William M $800,000 1077 Trinity Nashville 37216 2/3 Edison Dev Partners LLC Greenline Partners LLC $800,000 43 Brookwood Nashville 37205 2/17 Lcg Brookwood Terrace LLC Apex Inv LLC $793,688 1411 Gallatin Nashville 37206 2/2 Youngs Fashion Inc Gallatin Road Car Wash Prop LLC $750,000 1027 17th Nashville 37212 2/22 Chera Jane Sanders Harry R; Sanders Harry Roy Jr $673,000 227 Oceola Nashville 37209 2/7 Pichoslap Dev Co LLC Pierce Martha Kay G $650,000 321 50Th Nashville 37209 2/17 Hughes Jessica; Karnes Michael Burton Daniel C $635,000 715 Poplar Nashville 37210 2/8 Hashimi Ghani Abdul Stubblefield Charles P; Swaby William E; Swaby Stacy A $575,000 442 Iris Nashville 37204 2/24 East Iris Prop Ziba Investment Co LLC $540,000 604, 606 Benton Nashville 37204 2/14 Stinson Phillip M; Market David P; Market Katherine C Zion House of Prayer $500,000 2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 2/17 Han Sung Su; Lalime Amy Louise Bank of Camden; Apex Bank $407,500 2501, 2503, 2509, 2511 Heiman Nashville 37208 2/2 Stone David Barbara Polk Ray Revocable Living Trust $364,000 622 Robertson Nashville 37209 2/8 Ebert Inv LLC JH104 LLC $350,000 1201 Joseph Nashville 37207 2/14 Zion House of Prayer ICM Foundation Inc $350,000 3201 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 2/6 Turner Montgomery G Sr K&H I LLC; Bone Harold P $325,000 7380 Old Harding Nashville 37221 2/7 Hollmann Sara E Parkside Builders LLC $303,464 1107 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/1 Penthouse Hospitality Group Inc Strobel Frank S $300,000 1014 4th Nashville 37210 2/16 White Goat Holdings LLC Shippen Frank Reid; Shippen Stephanie $275,000 7374, 7386 Old Harding Nashville 37221 2/6 Bans Delipe M III Parkside Builders LLC $268,950 72 Parris Nashville 37210 2/22 Trevecca Nazarene University Alley-Cassetty Companies Inc; Alley Cassetty Coal Co $254,000 7009 Lenox Village Nashville 37211 2/15 Whittington Jacqueline; Jacquelines Skin & Image Lenox Village Prop LLC $185,000 613 Eastboro Nashville 37209 2/6 Kendrix Jerrick 613 Eastboro Trust; Dean Amanda Suc Trustee $169,900 5156 Roxborough Hermitage 37076 2/24 Allen C Michael; Allen Cynthia Omni Community Services Inc $155,000 550 Harding Nashville 37211 2/9 Church Ana Marcela; Church Christopher Allen Keen Christopher $152,000 1205 Joseph Nashville 37207 2/14 Stinson Phillip M ICM Foundation Inc $150,000 3187 Franklin Limestone Antioch 37013 2/2 Vulcan Lands Inc Premier Leasing LLC $139,100 5192 Whitlow Mountain Ashland City 37015 2/6 Glean Brendan M; Glean Kelly Sagers Mark B; Sagers Courtney M $130,000 0 Knight Whites Creek 37189 2/9 Nashville

realtygroup.Com LLC; IRA Innovations LLC; John Donelson IRA Harbison Betty N; Johnson Yolanda Faye $123,000 4009 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/16 Integrity First Dev Group LLC McQuiddy Bobby; McQuiddy Marie $105,000 2258 Lebanon Nashville 37214 2/2 Dervishi Dashamir; Dervishi Merita; Dervishi Fatjon Noe Thomas K; Noe Donna S $100,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1715, 1725 Columbia, 300 Confederate Franklin 37064 2/13 AGNL Blade LP LP Franklin LLC $37,553,081 1222 Liberty Franklin 37067 2/15 Mosby Cool Springs LLC SS Knoll Top LLC $9,000,000 4080 Mallory Franklin 37064 2/13 JFM 4080 Mallory Lane LLC; McEwen Corner Partners; PWM 4080 Mallory Lane LLC BA Prop LLC $7,300,000 6266 McDaniel College Grove 37046 2/27 Propst Realty Nashville LLC McDaniel Road Farm LLC $5,000,000 0 Long Franklin 37067 2/3 TNF Inv LP Tedean G P; Trillium Ventures Inc $4,500,000 114 Prospect Franklin 37064 2/3 Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC Corporate Investors Partnership VII LLC $3,977,000 4701 Traders Thompsons Station 37179 2/28 Seven Points LLC; Seven Points of Alabama LLC Woodard Prop TN II LLC $2,325,000 0 Long Franklin 37067 2/3 Jones Company of TN LLC Tnf Inv LP; Tnf Ventures Inc $2,280,000 6651 Cross Keys College Grove 37046 2/27 Sullivan Michael L; Sullivan Regina H Naslund Carole L; Naslund Thomas C $2,250,000 Main Spring Hill 37174 2/24 Tn Spring Hill Columbia Pike LLC Magli Cheryl S Family Trust $1,960,000 3719 Rockymayne Franklin 37064 2/14 Hawkins Cody Michael; Hawkins Jennie Lee D&T Riverbirch Homes LLC $1,746,982 1041 Holly Tree Gap Brentwood 37027 2/1 Burgdorf Casey; Burgdorf Michael Arnold Homes LLC $1,557,900 4348 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 2/9 Leipers Fork Market LLC LFGS LLC $1,400,000 508 Duke Franklin 37067 2/6 Craig Kayla; Craig Lloyd Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward $1,372,140 2535 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 2/28 Renaudin George II; Renaudin Louise M Ashley Bart Edward Jr; Ashley Mandi Anna $1,360,000 0 Wilson Franklin 37067 2/9 S & G Prop LLC Fly Edwin Lee; Fly Jerre M III; Vierling Paula Fly $1,200,000 0 Quail Hollow Franklin 37067 2/13 Gkd Prop LLC Vineyard Productions Inc $1,200,000 1249 Sneed Franklin 37069 2/24 Brown Jennifer; Brown Roger Camm Frances Moran; Moran William E Jr (Estate Of); Smith Betty Moran; Smith Elizabeth Moran; Smith Frances Moran $1,100,000 0 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 2/7 Ldr Farm LLC Mudter George E Jr (Tr) $1,090,000 1711 Lawrence Franklin 37069 2/16 Al Qas Yousif Matti Yousif; Barbary Alia; Qas Yousif Matti Yousif Al Castle Emma Catherine Bazel; Mason Emma Catherine Deal $950,000 508 Duke Franklin 37067 2/6 Cl Inv LLC Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward $914,760 2079 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 2/3 Home Value Renovators I LLC Cadence Bank; Wolf John G Self Directed Ira $825,000 0 Rutherford Co Line County 2/21 Estepa Cindy M; Estepa James C King Annie Lee (Estate Of) $700,000 8137 Shoals Branch Primm Springs 38476 2/7 Smith Dennis I; Smith Jana Sweeney Debra D; Sweeney Roy D $699,900 4820 Harpeth Peytonsville Thompsons Station 37179 2/14 Medeiros Nina; Trenev Andrew Vaughn Gregory T; Vaughn Jeanene P $524,422 2629 Paddock Park Thompsons Station 37179 2/7 Bui Hung K Koh Eunice Sun Jung; Koh Seung H; Koh Sue K $400,000 4174 Miles Johnson Spring Hill 37174 2/13 Copolo Joseph M; Copolo Shanda P Hagan Julie S $352,000 5900 Natchez Trace Franklin 37064 2/10 Ferrell James Ronald III; Ferrell Jana Barnes Price Madonna $335,500 7561 Harpeth Primm Springs 38476 2/23 Faircloth Jamie; Faircloth Laura Jensen J Alan; Jensen Kim $299,500 2514 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 2/21 Mikhaeil Ashraf Smith Donald M Jr; Smith Tammy G $284,500 4820 Harpeth Peytonsville Thompsons Station 37179 2/7 King Stephen; King Vivienne Vaughn Gregory T; Vaughn Jeanene P $268,650 7825 Fernvale Fairview 37062 2/27 Jones B Noel Harvey Denise; Ward Denise $245,000 7404 Tennessee Excavating Nolensville 37135 2/3 Chilvers Matthew Dimick Charles D $232,750 1673 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 2/28 HB & TS Utility District of Williamson County Covington Family Revocable Living Trust; Covington Lucy Jeanne; Encke Marjorie Carol Covington $225,000 Boy Scout Franklin 37064 2/23 King Douglas; King Geraldine Bond William Kenneth; Prince Edward Lee; Rippey Shannon Bond; Simmons Martha Prince; White Rosa Lee (Estate Of) $210,000 7719 Crow Cut Fairview 37062 2/13 Sanford Cheryl; Sanford Gary Landford Marjorie (Deceased); Lankford Billy $200,000 Bethesda Thompsons Station 37179 2/24 Williams Charlene D; Williams Hugh M Jr Williams Paul G Revocable Living Trust $179,000 6401 Delvin Farm College Grove 37046 2/23 Mayo Marcia Delvin Cindy; Delvin Clyde Hank (Henry) III; Delvin Clyde Hank III; Delvin Cynthia; Delvin Cynthia A; Delvin Hank $125,000 6507 Murray Brentwood 37027 2/21 Burns Tatiana V; Burns Warwick G Bakken Aaron; Bakken Tara $110,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 225 Industrial La Vergne 37086 2/3 Exeter 225 Industrial LLC Nashville Holdings LLC $5,450,000 389 Lowry Smyrna 37167 2/13 Seven Points LLC; Seven Points of Alabama LLC Powers Steven Douglas $1,500,000 1790 Rehobath College Grove 37046 2/9 Estepa Cindy M; Estepa James C King Annie Lee Estate; King Stephen Dale Personal Rpresentative $700,000 223, 231 Spring Eagleville 37060 2/9 Young Andrew Young Douglas B Estate; Young Susan H Executrix $668,000 5046 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 2/9 Prater Veterinary Property LLC Ochs Prop LLC $450,000 531 Huntley Industrial Smyrna 37167 2/7 Artist Timothy C; Onks Jerry; Perez Jose Jesus Jr; Raft Two; Sarkar Salahuddin Milon; Webster Joseph Allen Berkey Chris; Chadwick Dan; Darnell Richard; Onks Jerry; Raft Prop $400,000 2328 Fosterville Short Creek Bell Buckle 37020 2/3 Lammert Gregory J; Lammert Jamie L Gunder Keith A; Gunder Trishann D $385,000 5621 Almaville Smyrna 37167 2/1 Alderman Jennie Holland; Alderman Jimmie K Cox Joel P; Cox Mandi N $335,000 9301 Sims Christiana 37037 2/1 Milby Darrell O; Milby Jackie R Holder Orris $285,000 1779 Fosterville Short Creek Bell Buckle 37020 2/27 Wiemers Ashley; Wiemers Jacob; Wiemers Paula K; Wiemers Roger W Fox Doyle L; Fox Joann $280,000 Off Rd Murfreesboro 37130 2/27 Houston Michael Joshua; Houston Tanya Michelle Cooper Betty J; Cooper Charles Thurman $210,000 1509 College Murfreesboro 37129 2/1 Hamilton Lady L; Hamilton Thomas B Myers Matthew A; Myers Michael A; Myers Michael A Estate $190,000 Puckett Murfreesboro 37128 2/14 Drew Robert L Sr; Drew Sheila M Fitch Jason M; Fitch Valerie Y McFaddin; McFaddin Valerie Y $138,500 8431 Del Thomas Smyrna 37167 2/3 Bowling Angie; Bowling David Hoggatt Mary M; Hoggatt Robert D $134,500 Halls Hill Murfreesboro 37130 2/6 Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew Davis Billie L $120,000 8591 Lowe Christiana Christiana 37037 2/10 Bragg Michelle Lynn; Bragg Roger L Beech Stan $120,000 807 Jenkins Smyrna 37167 2/24 Linares Dina; Pulido-Silva Francisco Cesar; Silva Francisco Cesar Pulido Whitson Mitchell $120,000 McElroy 2/13 Dawson Erika L; Dawson Jason E Perry Kelvin $112,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 271 Indian Lake Hendersonville 37075 2/21 Lcg 271 Indian Lake LLC Apex Inv LLC $3,501,567 120 Vintage Foxland Gallatin 37066 2/15 Vintage Foxland Harbor LLC Wilson Bank & Trust $2,000,000 0 109N Hwy Gallatin 37066 2/7 Clayton Prop Group Inc Patterson James M; Patterson Margaret; Patterson Peggy $1,043,400 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 154, 155, 156, 157, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192 Cumberland Gallatin 37066 2/8 LGI Homes-TN LLC Eatherly J D $916,545 101, 105, 203, 207, 211, 212, 218, 220 Catalina Hendersonville 37075 2/2 Crescent Homes TN LLC Durham Holdings Vii G P $896,000 944 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/16 Darden Chris Ryan; Darden Stephanie Victoria Drees Premier Homes Inc $611,071 1051 Luxborough Hendersonville 37075 2/22 Taylor James; Taylor Janice Shular Michael L Tr $588,900 Millstone Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Clayton Prop Group Inc Real Estate Solutions Group LLC $585,000 1113 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 2/8 Tri-Star Partners Terra Nova LLC $512,900 1123 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/7 Silvestri Leslie A; Silvestri Peter D Clayton Prop Group Inc $469,356 5, 6, 8, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 23, 37, 41, 42, 47 Ben Albert White House 37088 2/22 Clayton Prop Group Inc Cook Brian; Johnson Jason Craig $468,000 1029 Montrose Gallatin 37066 2/6 Harris Frankie A; Harris Kimberly M Parkside Builders LLC $463,237 Durham Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Wfc Durham Holdings Vii G P $457,277 1052 Montrose Gallatin 37066 2/17 Perry James D Jr; Perry Mary C Parkside Builders LLC $457,229 1127 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/1 Farrell Ryan C; Hanneman Theresa Clayton Prop Group Inc $451,755 1073 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/22 Haseotes Kelly D Riker Erika A; Riker Walter J $440,000 Fountain Brooke Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Drees Premier Homes Inc Fountain Brooke LLC $428,000 807 Cordell Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Colon Brian; Colon Selene Meritage Homes of TN Inc $420,630 420 Carriage House Hendersonville 37075 2/2 Kennedy Charles Douglas; Kennedy Gina Diane Clayton Prop Group Inc $410,446 742 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 2/27 Mullins Chasity; Mullins Mike Meritage Homes of TN Inc $409,114 1521 Drakes Creek Hendersonville 37075 2/17 Gentry John; Gentry Kaitlyn Lennar Homes of TN LLC $389,390 1083 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/3 Zelazowski Eliza; Zelazowski Paul Clayton Prop Group Inc $387,017 216 Arlington Gallatin 37066 2/1 Baldwin John S; Holzmer Laura E Creekside Homes LLC $380,400 234 Carellton Gallatin 37066 2/21 Hobock Gina L Creekside Homes LLC $378,900 504 Lingering Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Barrera Leslie Taina; Barrera Wilfredo Clayton Prop Group Inc $369,426 156 Santa Rose Gallatin 37066 2/10 Bechara Franco; Bechara Tracy M Clayton Prop Group Inc $366,752 155 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 2/27 Wiggleton Chatherine O; Wiggleton Jamie G Clayton Prop Group Inc $360,326 593 Goodman Gallatin 37066 2/21 Patel Anup Nvr Inc $358,764 679 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Boyd Molly Jean; Boyd Steven Alaric Meritage Homes of TN Inc $352,749 1029 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 2/21 Greenfield Erica E; Greenfield Nicholas W Nvr Inc $349,810 676 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Labrec Caroline; Underwood Lisa Meritage Homes of TN Inc $348,741 687 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/14 Washington Carolyn B Meritage Homes of TN Inc $348,564 403 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Davis-Jefferson Andrea; Jefferson Tyrone Meritage Homes of TN Inc $348,512 321 Ironwood Gallatin 37066 2/17 Williams Richard Alan Eastland Construction Inc $339,900 310 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 2/27 Payne Lisa C Meritage Homes of TN Inc $339,807 396 Cornelius Hendersonville 37075 2/2 Terrell Julian James; Terrell Kristian G Meritage Homes of TN Inc $337,774 141 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 2/21 Willbanks Ana M; Willbanks Trenton E Clayton Prop Group Inc $335,654 113 Burntash Hendersonville 37075 2/9 Ayers Blaine; Ayers Brooke Southeastern Building Corp $334,900 124 Gulfstream Gallatin 37066 2/10 Travis Brandon K; Travis Pamilia L Clayton Prop Group Inc $331,686 111 Hackney Gallatin 37066 2/21 Fulghum Revocable Trust Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes $327,290 0 Weeping Willow Hendersonville 37075 2/8 Stratford Park Buchanan Alexander Blackman; Buchanan John Blackman; Buchanan Richard; Buchanan Robert N III; Corcoran Jane Buchanan; Corcoran R Jane; Hickey Robert; Hickey Thomas J Jr Tr; Thomas J Hickey Jr Revocable Trust; Wallace Carol $325,000 318 Tanglewood Hendersonville 37075 2/24 Thompson Mark Radford Drees Premier Homes Inc $319,900 400 Cornelius Hendersonville 37075 2/14 Wright Jeffery H Meritage Homes of TN Inc $315,289 280 Blackthorn Gallatin 37066 2/21 Smith Justin T; Smith Kela R Lennar Homes of TN LLC $313,030 207 Hempstead Gallatin 37066 2/21 Miller-George Rosalie A Lennar Homes of TN LLC $312,576 173 Ashcrest Hendersonville 37075 2/15 Suttle Patrick; Suttle Wendy Meritage Homes of TN Inc $310,384 172 Ashcrest Hendersonville 37075 2/14 Poat Cara Elizabeth; Poat Matthew Daniel Meritage Homes of TN Inc $308,742 176 Ashcrest Hendersonville 37075 2/17 Dubose Michael; Dubose Shakira Meritage Homes of TN Inc $308,052 Saint Blaise Gallatin 37066 2/8 Wallace James D Ballou Leonard W; Moberg Thomas $300,000

Wilson County