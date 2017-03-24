Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for February 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, February 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
555, 565 Marriott Nashville 37214 2/1 BNA Highland Ridge LLC FRDGS Highland Ridge LLC $48,300,000
245 Great Circle Nashville 37228 2/3 G&I Ix 245 Great Circle LLC Cabot II-TN2M01 LLC $30,772,668
3803 Bedford Nashville 37215 2/24 Astoria At Bedford Place LLC Astoria Place LLC $13,000,000
580 Royal Nashville 37214 2/16 Park N Fly Inc 565 Royal Pkwy LLC $9,200,000
2526 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/22 Launchpad Dev One Nashville LLC Ca Nashville 2526 DP LLC $6,715,856
2834 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/2 2834 Brick Church LLC Naskar GP $6,295,000
5400 Centennial Nashville 37209 2/24 Centennial West Partners R Manuel - Centennial $4,000,000
1269 4th Nashville 37210 2/6 CPC-8 To 5 LP Tomlin Partnership $2,000,000
3526, 3552, 3590 Hermitage Industrial Hermitage 37076 2/2 Vulcan Lands Inc Premier Leasing LLC $1,919,800
220 Venture Nashville 37228 2/6 Purpose Preparatory Academy Inc CSDCPC Purpose Prep LLC $1,822,498
Clover Glen   37013 2/8 Meritage Homes of TN Inc OHB Land LLC $1,683,000
0 McCrory Nashville 37221 2/17 Jones Co of TN LLC Travis Prop Dev; Rodgers Joseph L; Adcock Steven M; Valiquette John D $1,559,000
1312 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 2/7 Ibrahim Michael; Gergers Abram Shaar Forero Prop Inc $1,500,000
606 Main Nashville 37206 2/9 Ayesh Salah Mohammad Anwar; Anwar Mohammad $1,500,000
4011 Franklin Nashville 37204 2/3 Ross Eric C; Ross Ruthann Hamilton Kevin; Hamilton Christy C $1,200,000
1400 17th Nashville 37212 2/3 17Th & Horton LLC Sargent Francine O; Prentiss Francine O $1,050,000
47 Brookwood Nashville 37205 2/17 LCG Brookwood Terrace LLC Apex Inv LLC $919,745
3284, 3290 Franklin Limestone, 1506, 1510, 1516 Antioch Antioch 37013 2/23 Edward J Ivy Descendants Trust CP Investors $885,000
503, 505, 507, 509 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 2/6 One Nine Inv LLC Bowers Billy Ray; Shacklett Steve $850,000
4030 Shurgard Hermitage 37076 2/16 Lux Dev Group LLC Freegard Partners X; Shurgard-Freeman Hermitage Joint Venture $819,500
121 Duluth Nashville 37209 2/2 Rinker Holdings LLC Grant Edwin S; Grant William Maxon; Grant William M $800,000
1077 Trinity Nashville 37216 2/3 Edison Dev Partners LLC Greenline Partners LLC $800,000
43 Brookwood Nashville 37205 2/17 Lcg Brookwood Terrace LLC Apex Inv LLC $793,688
1411 Gallatin Nashville 37206 2/2 Youngs Fashion Inc Gallatin Road Car Wash Prop LLC $750,000
1027 17th Nashville 37212 2/22 Chera Jane Sanders Harry R; Sanders Harry Roy Jr $673,000
227 Oceola Nashville 37209 2/7 Pichoslap Dev Co LLC Pierce Martha Kay G $650,000
321 50Th Nashville 37209 2/17 Hughes Jessica; Karnes Michael Burton Daniel C $635,000
715 Poplar Nashville 37210 2/8 Hashimi Ghani Abdul Stubblefield Charles P; Swaby William E; Swaby Stacy A $575,000
442 Iris Nashville 37204 2/24 East Iris Prop Ziba Investment Co LLC $540,000
604, 606 Benton Nashville 37204 2/14 Stinson Phillip M; Market David P; Market Katherine C Zion House of Prayer $500,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 2/17 Han Sung Su; Lalime Amy Louise Bank of Camden; Apex Bank $407,500
2501, 2503, 2509, 2511 Heiman Nashville 37208 2/2 Stone David Barbara Polk Ray Revocable Living Trust $364,000
622 Robertson Nashville 37209 2/8 Ebert Inv LLC JH104 LLC $350,000
1201 Joseph Nashville 37207 2/14 Zion House of Prayer ICM Foundation Inc $350,000
3201 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 2/6 Turner Montgomery G Sr K&H I LLC; Bone Harold P $325,000
7380 Old Harding Nashville 37221 2/7 Hollmann Sara E Parkside Builders LLC $303,464
1107 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/1 Penthouse Hospitality Group Inc Strobel Frank S $300,000
1014 4th Nashville 37210 2/16 White Goat Holdings LLC Shippen Frank Reid; Shippen Stephanie $275,000
7374, 7386 Old Harding Nashville 37221 2/6 Bans Delipe M III Parkside Builders LLC $268,950
72 Parris Nashville 37210 2/22 Trevecca Nazarene University Alley-Cassetty Companies Inc; Alley Cassetty Coal Co $254,000
7009 Lenox Village Nashville 37211 2/15 Whittington Jacqueline; Jacquelines Skin & Image Lenox Village Prop LLC $185,000
613 Eastboro Nashville 37209 2/6 Kendrix Jerrick 613 Eastboro Trust; Dean Amanda Suc Trustee $169,900
5156 Roxborough Hermitage 37076 2/24 Allen C Michael; Allen Cynthia Omni Community Services Inc $155,000
550 Harding Nashville 37211 2/9 Church Ana Marcela; Church Christopher Allen Keen Christopher $152,000
1205 Joseph Nashville 37207 2/14 Stinson Phillip M ICM Foundation Inc $150,000
3187 Franklin Limestone Antioch 37013 2/2 Vulcan Lands Inc Premier Leasing LLC $139,100
5192 Whitlow Mountain Ashland City 37015 2/6 Glean Brendan M; Glean Kelly Sagers Mark B; Sagers Courtney M $130,000
0 Knight Whites Creek 37189 2/9 Nashville
realtygroup.Com LLC; IRA Innovations LLC; John Donelson IRA		 Harbison Betty N; Johnson Yolanda Faye $123,000
4009 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/16 Integrity First Dev Group LLC McQuiddy Bobby; McQuiddy Marie $105,000
2258 Lebanon Nashville 37214 2/2 Dervishi Dashamir; Dervishi Merita; Dervishi Fatjon Noe Thomas K; Noe Donna S $100,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1715, 1725 Columbia, 300 Confederate Franklin 37064 2/13 AGNL Blade LP LP Franklin LLC $37,553,081
1222 Liberty Franklin 37067 2/15 Mosby Cool Springs LLC SS Knoll Top LLC $9,000,000
4080 Mallory Franklin 37064 2/13 JFM 4080 Mallory Lane LLC; McEwen Corner Partners; PWM 4080 Mallory Lane LLC BA Prop LLC $7,300,000
6266 McDaniel College Grove 37046 2/27 Propst Realty Nashville LLC McDaniel Road Farm LLC $5,000,000
0 Long Franklin 37067 2/3 TNF Inv LP Tedean G P; Trillium Ventures Inc $4,500,000
114 Prospect Franklin 37064 2/3 Cornerstone Childcare Project LLC Corporate Investors Partnership VII LLC $3,977,000
4701 Traders Thompsons Station 37179 2/28 Seven Points LLC; Seven Points of Alabama LLC Woodard Prop TN II LLC $2,325,000
0 Long Franklin 37067 2/3 Jones Company of TN LLC Tnf Inv LP; Tnf Ventures Inc $2,280,000
6651 Cross Keys College Grove 37046 2/27 Sullivan Michael L; Sullivan Regina H Naslund Carole L; Naslund Thomas C $2,250,000
Main Spring Hill 37174 2/24 Tn Spring Hill Columbia Pike LLC Magli Cheryl S Family Trust $1,960,000
3719 Rockymayne Franklin 37064 2/14 Hawkins Cody Michael; Hawkins Jennie Lee D&T Riverbirch Homes LLC $1,746,982
1041 Holly Tree Gap Brentwood 37027 2/1 Burgdorf Casey; Burgdorf Michael Arnold Homes LLC $1,557,900
4348 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 2/9 Leipers Fork Market LLC LFGS LLC $1,400,000
508 Duke Franklin 37067 2/6 Craig Kayla; Craig Lloyd Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward $1,372,140
2535 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 2/28 Renaudin George II; Renaudin Louise M Ashley Bart Edward Jr; Ashley Mandi Anna $1,360,000
0 Wilson Franklin 37067 2/9 S & G Prop LLC Fly Edwin Lee; Fly Jerre M III; Vierling Paula Fly $1,200,000
0 Quail Hollow Franklin 37067 2/13 Gkd Prop LLC Vineyard Productions Inc $1,200,000
1249 Sneed Franklin 37069 2/24 Brown Jennifer; Brown Roger Camm Frances Moran; Moran William E Jr (Estate Of); Smith Betty Moran; Smith Elizabeth Moran; Smith Frances Moran $1,100,000
0 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 2/7 Ldr Farm LLC Mudter George E Jr (Tr) $1,090,000
1711 Lawrence Franklin 37069 2/16 Al Qas Yousif Matti Yousif; Barbary Alia; Qas Yousif Matti Yousif Al Castle Emma Catherine Bazel; Mason Emma Catherine Deal $950,000
508 Duke Franklin 37067 2/6 Cl Inv LLC Hayes Jennifer; Hayes Michael Edward $914,760
2079 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 2/3 Home Value Renovators I LLC Cadence Bank; Wolf John G Self Directed Ira $825,000
0 Rutherford Co Line County   2/21 Estepa Cindy M; Estepa James C King Annie Lee (Estate Of) $700,000
8137 Shoals Branch Primm Springs 38476 2/7 Smith Dennis I; Smith Jana Sweeney Debra D; Sweeney Roy D $699,900
4820 Harpeth Peytonsville Thompsons Station 37179 2/14 Medeiros Nina; Trenev Andrew Vaughn Gregory T; Vaughn Jeanene P $524,422
2629 Paddock Park Thompsons Station 37179 2/7 Bui Hung K Koh Eunice Sun Jung; Koh Seung H; Koh Sue K $400,000
4174 Miles Johnson Spring Hill 37174 2/13 Copolo Joseph M; Copolo Shanda P Hagan Julie S $352,000
5900 Natchez Trace Franklin 37064 2/10 Ferrell James Ronald III; Ferrell Jana Barnes Price Madonna $335,500
7561 Harpeth Primm Springs 38476 2/23 Faircloth Jamie; Faircloth Laura Jensen J Alan; Jensen Kim $299,500
2514 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 2/21 Mikhaeil Ashraf Smith Donald M Jr; Smith Tammy G $284,500
4820 Harpeth Peytonsville Thompsons Station 37179 2/7 King Stephen; King Vivienne Vaughn Gregory T; Vaughn Jeanene P $268,650
7825 Fernvale Fairview 37062 2/27 Jones B Noel Harvey Denise; Ward Denise $245,000
7404 Tennessee Excavating Nolensville 37135 2/3 Chilvers Matthew Dimick Charles D $232,750
1673 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 2/28 HB & TS Utility District of Williamson County Covington Family Revocable Living Trust; Covington Lucy Jeanne; Encke Marjorie Carol Covington $225,000
Boy Scout Franklin 37064 2/23 King Douglas; King Geraldine Bond William Kenneth; Prince Edward Lee; Rippey Shannon Bond; Simmons Martha Prince; White Rosa Lee (Estate Of) $210,000
7719 Crow Cut Fairview 37062 2/13 Sanford Cheryl; Sanford Gary Landford Marjorie (Deceased); Lankford Billy $200,000
Bethesda Thompsons Station 37179 2/24 Williams Charlene D; Williams Hugh M Jr Williams Paul G Revocable Living Trust $179,000
6401 Delvin Farm College Grove 37046 2/23 Mayo Marcia Delvin Cindy; Delvin Clyde Hank (Henry) III; Delvin Clyde Hank III; Delvin Cynthia; Delvin Cynthia A; Delvin Hank $125,000
6507 Murray Brentwood 37027 2/21 Burns Tatiana V; Burns Warwick G Bakken Aaron; Bakken Tara $110,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
225 Industrial La Vergne 37086 2/3 Exeter 225 Industrial LLC Nashville Holdings LLC $5,450,000
389 Lowry Smyrna 37167 2/13 Seven Points LLC; Seven Points of Alabama LLC Powers Steven Douglas $1,500,000
1790 Rehobath College Grove 37046 2/9 Estepa Cindy M; Estepa James C King Annie Lee Estate; King Stephen Dale Personal Rpresentative $700,000
223, 231 Spring Eagleville 37060 2/9 Young Andrew Young Douglas B Estate; Young Susan H Executrix $668,000
5046 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 2/9 Prater Veterinary Property LLC Ochs Prop LLC $450,000
531 Huntley Industrial Smyrna 37167 2/7 Artist Timothy C; Onks Jerry; Perez Jose Jesus Jr; Raft Two; Sarkar Salahuddin Milon; Webster Joseph Allen Berkey Chris; Chadwick Dan; Darnell Richard; Onks Jerry; Raft Prop $400,000
2328 Fosterville Short Creek Bell Buckle 37020 2/3 Lammert Gregory J; Lammert Jamie L Gunder Keith A; Gunder Trishann D $385,000
5621 Almaville Smyrna 37167 2/1 Alderman Jennie Holland; Alderman Jimmie K Cox Joel P; Cox Mandi N $335,000
9301 Sims Christiana 37037 2/1 Milby Darrell O; Milby Jackie R Holder Orris $285,000
1779 Fosterville Short Creek Bell Buckle 37020 2/27 Wiemers Ashley; Wiemers Jacob; Wiemers Paula K; Wiemers Roger W Fox Doyle L; Fox Joann $280,000
Off Rd Murfreesboro 37130 2/27 Houston Michael Joshua; Houston Tanya Michelle Cooper Betty J; Cooper Charles Thurman $210,000
1509 College Murfreesboro 37129 2/1 Hamilton Lady L; Hamilton Thomas B Myers Matthew A; Myers Michael A; Myers Michael A Estate $190,000
Puckett Murfreesboro 37128 2/14 Drew Robert L Sr; Drew Sheila M Fitch Jason M; Fitch Valerie Y McFaddin; McFaddin Valerie Y $138,500
8431 Del Thomas Smyrna 37167 2/3 Bowling Angie; Bowling David Hoggatt Mary M; Hoggatt Robert D $134,500
Halls Hill Murfreesboro 37130 2/6 Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew Davis Billie L $120,000
8591 Lowe Christiana Christiana 37037 2/10 Bragg Michelle Lynn; Bragg Roger L Beech Stan $120,000
807 Jenkins Smyrna 37167 2/24 Linares Dina; Pulido-Silva Francisco Cesar; Silva Francisco Cesar Pulido Whitson Mitchell $120,000
McElroy     2/13 Dawson Erika L; Dawson Jason E Perry Kelvin $112,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
271 Indian Lake Hendersonville 37075 2/21 Lcg 271 Indian Lake LLC Apex Inv LLC $3,501,567
120 Vintage Foxland Gallatin 37066 2/15 Vintage Foxland Harbor LLC Wilson Bank & Trust $2,000,000
0 109N Hwy Gallatin 37066 2/7 Clayton Prop Group Inc Patterson James M; Patterson Margaret; Patterson Peggy $1,043,400
11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 154, 155, 156, 157, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192 Cumberland Gallatin 37066 2/8 LGI Homes-TN LLC Eatherly J D $916,545
101, 105, 203, 207, 211, 212, 218, 220 Catalina Hendersonville 37075 2/2 Crescent Homes TN LLC Durham Holdings Vii G P $896,000
944 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/16 Darden Chris Ryan; Darden Stephanie Victoria Drees Premier Homes Inc $611,071
1051 Luxborough Hendersonville 37075 2/22 Taylor James; Taylor Janice Shular Michael L Tr $588,900
Millstone Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Clayton Prop Group Inc Real Estate Solutions Group LLC $585,000
1113 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 2/8 Tri-Star Partners Terra Nova LLC $512,900
1123 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/7 Silvestri Leslie A; Silvestri Peter D Clayton Prop Group Inc $469,356
5, 6, 8, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 23, 37, 41, 42, 47 Ben Albert White House 37088 2/22 Clayton Prop Group Inc Cook Brian; Johnson Jason Craig $468,000
1029 Montrose Gallatin 37066 2/6 Harris Frankie A; Harris Kimberly M Parkside Builders LLC $463,237
Durham Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Wfc Durham Holdings Vii G P $457,277
1052 Montrose Gallatin 37066 2/17 Perry James D Jr; Perry Mary C Parkside Builders LLC $457,229
1127 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/1 Farrell Ryan C; Hanneman Theresa Clayton Prop Group Inc $451,755
1073 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/22 Haseotes Kelly D Riker Erika A; Riker Walter J $440,000
Fountain Brooke Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Drees Premier Homes Inc Fountain Brooke LLC $428,000
807 Cordell Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Colon Brian; Colon Selene Meritage Homes of TN Inc $420,630
420 Carriage House Hendersonville 37075 2/2 Kennedy Charles Douglas; Kennedy Gina Diane Clayton Prop Group Inc $410,446
742 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 2/27 Mullins Chasity; Mullins Mike Meritage Homes of TN Inc $409,114
1521 Drakes Creek Hendersonville 37075 2/17 Gentry John; Gentry Kaitlyn Lennar Homes of TN LLC $389,390
1083 Vinings Gallatin 37066 2/3 Zelazowski Eliza; Zelazowski Paul Clayton Prop Group Inc $387,017
216 Arlington Gallatin 37066 2/1 Baldwin John S; Holzmer Laura E Creekside Homes LLC $380,400
234 Carellton Gallatin 37066 2/21 Hobock Gina L Creekside Homes LLC $378,900
504 Lingering Hendersonville 37075 2/1 Barrera Leslie Taina; Barrera Wilfredo Clayton Prop Group Inc $369,426
156 Santa Rose Gallatin 37066 2/10 Bechara Franco; Bechara Tracy M Clayton Prop Group Inc $366,752
155 Grindstone Gallatin 37066 2/27 Wiggleton Chatherine O; Wiggleton Jamie G Clayton Prop Group Inc $360,326
593 Goodman Gallatin 37066 2/21 Patel Anup Nvr Inc $358,764
679 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Boyd Molly Jean; Boyd Steven Alaric Meritage Homes of TN Inc $352,749
1029 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 2/21 Greenfield Erica E; Greenfield Nicholas W Nvr Inc $349,810
676 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Labrec Caroline; Underwood Lisa Meritage Homes of TN Inc $348,741
687 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/14 Washington Carolyn B Meritage Homes of TN Inc $348,564
403 Fall Creek Goodlettsville 37072 2/2 Davis-Jefferson Andrea; Jefferson Tyrone Meritage Homes of TN Inc $348,512
321 Ironwood Gallatin 37066 2/17 Williams Richard Alan Eastland Construction Inc $339,900
310 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 2/27 Payne Lisa C Meritage Homes of TN Inc $339,807
396 Cornelius Hendersonville 37075 2/2 Terrell Julian James; Terrell Kristian G Meritage Homes of TN Inc $337,774
141 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 2/21 Willbanks Ana M; Willbanks Trenton E Clayton Prop Group Inc $335,654
113 Burntash Hendersonville 37075 2/9 Ayers Blaine; Ayers Brooke Southeastern Building Corp $334,900
124 Gulfstream Gallatin 37066 2/10 Travis Brandon K; Travis Pamilia L Clayton Prop Group Inc $331,686
111 Hackney Gallatin 37066 2/21 Fulghum Revocable Trust Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes $327,290
0 Weeping Willow Hendersonville 37075 2/8 Stratford Park Buchanan Alexander Blackman; Buchanan John Blackman; Buchanan Richard; Buchanan Robert N III; Corcoran Jane Buchanan; Corcoran R Jane; Hickey Robert; Hickey Thomas J Jr Tr; Thomas J Hickey Jr Revocable Trust; Wallace Carol $325,000
318 Tanglewood Hendersonville 37075 2/24 Thompson Mark Radford Drees Premier Homes Inc $319,900
400 Cornelius Hendersonville 37075 2/14 Wright Jeffery H Meritage Homes of TN Inc $315,289
280 Blackthorn Gallatin 37066 2/21 Smith Justin T; Smith Kela R Lennar Homes of TN LLC $313,030
207 Hempstead Gallatin 37066 2/21 Miller-George Rosalie A Lennar Homes of TN LLC $312,576
173 Ashcrest Hendersonville 37075 2/15 Suttle Patrick; Suttle Wendy Meritage Homes of TN Inc $310,384
172 Ashcrest Hendersonville 37075 2/14 Poat Cara Elizabeth; Poat Matthew Daniel Meritage Homes of TN Inc $308,742
176 Ashcrest Hendersonville 37075 2/17 Dubose Michael; Dubose Shakira Meritage Homes of TN Inc $308,052
Saint Blaise Gallatin 37066 2/8 Wallace James D Ballou Leonard W; Moberg Thomas $300,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
0 Mt Juliet     2/22 Ramco Providence Marketplace LLC Providence Retail LLC $114,650,000
Lebanon Lebanon 37087 2/8 Bcm 5 Oaks Holdings LLC Five Oaks Estates LLC $8,200,000
120 End Lebanon 37087 2/2 October Sky TN LLC Brevard John Member; West End Manor LLC $2,470,000
2646 Hickory Ridge Lebanon 37087 2/1 McClure Const Co LLC Bass Paul B Jr Partner; Bryant Matthew W Partner; Consortium GP $1,260,000
2646 Hickory Ridge Lebanon 37087 2/1 Consortium Gp Cook Nancy E Exec; Estate of Claudine B Fite $975,000
Stewarts Ferry Mount Juliet 37122 2/28 Kwality Mt Juliet Korner LLC PNB Holding Co 1 Inc $850,000
420 Maple, 1420 Alhambra Lebanon 37087 2/2 October Sky TN LLC Del Real Estate LLC $782,500
Physicians Plaza     2/22 Town Center Station LLC Mt Juliet Prop LLC $703,000
1112 Main Lebanon 37087 2/24 Mac Prop Lebanon LLC Dillon James D $500,000
Top Rd Alexandria 37012 2/21 Smith Charles C; Smith Constance J Clark Hugh W $400,000
901 Greenvale Milton 37118 2/2 Anesi Janet Louise; Anesi Jesse Wayne Boraiko Carol E; Ginder Jacob D $346,600
3560 Linwood Watertown 37184 2/14 Artlip Jahhalalhe Comer Jimmy Trustee $327,200
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 2/6 Champion Kathryn Lynn McClung Mack Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $207,850
1775 Holloway Lebanon 37090 2/23 Thompson Russell Wray Thompson Charles Steven; Thompson Walter Wayne $180,000
Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 2/2 Vulcan Lands Inc Premier Leasing LLC $175,400
953 County Line Alexandria 37012 2/24 Harrison Jonathan; Harrison Mary Bethany Malone Myra $167,000
578, 581 Ridgewater Mount Juliet 37122 2/16 Larry Powell Builders Inc; Powell Larry Builders Inc Drakes Creek Company LLC; Hodges James G Member $120,000
16 Burford Lebanon 37087 2/3 Swindell Gary T; Swindell Kelly R Sharp D W $119,900
208 Breckenridge Glen Mount Juliet 37122 2/22 Drees Premier Homes Inc Nicks R Matthew $115,000
783 Rolling Creek Mount Juliet 37122 2/22 Wright Farms LLC Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC $105,000