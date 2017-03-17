Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

EU proposes rules to boost countries' antitrust authorities

Updated 8:16AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is proposing new rules to make antitrust authorities in the bloc's member countries more effective.

The EU's executive commission on Wednesday put forward proposals to ensure that national authorities have all the powers they need to gather evidence, such as the right to search cellphones and laptops.

The proposal also envisions antitrust authorities having coordinated leniency programs in an effort to encourage companies to come forward with evidence of illegal cartels. It wants to ensure they can work impartially "without taking instructions from public or private entities."

The proposal requires approval from the European Parliament and from the 28-nation EU's member countries.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0