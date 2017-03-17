Tennessee lawmakers advance bill opposed by teachers union

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill that would allow school systems to deduct up to 10 percent of teachers' unions dues from payroll has passed in a House education subcommittee.

The proposal is opposed by the Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest teacher union.

Rep. Bill Dunn, a Knoxville Republican who sponsored the proposal, said the measure is designed so that all groups who represent teachers would be treated equally. He told fellow lawmakers that some school systems were refusing to deduct dues for some teacher organizations other than TEA.

Some lawmakers expressed concern that school districts could punish teacher unions for speaking out by threatening to increase a bigger percentage from the dues deducted from payroll.

Dunn said he would amend the bill to cut the percentage of dues taken by using process.