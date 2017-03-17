Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

State Sen. Mae Beavers exploring bid for Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE (AP) — State Sen. Mae Beavers, the sponsor of a bill seeking to require students to use restrooms and locker rooms of the sex on their birth certificates, says she is exploring a bid for Tennessee governor.

The Mt. Juliet Republican tells WKRN-TV (http://bit.ly/2nOkX1T ) she's considering entering the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in the event Sen. Mark Green gets appointed to President Donald Trump's administration.

Beavers says she's received calls from potential supporters seeking "a conservative candidate" in the race. Green filed paperwork to run before the legislative session began in January. The only other Republican to join the race so far is Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd.

Other potential GOP candidates include U.S. Rep. Diane Black, House Speaker Beth Harwell, businessman Bill Lee and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

