Protesters rally against GOP's health care plan in Memphis

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

MEMPHIS (AP) — A group of protesters is calling for Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff to vote against the GOP-led plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

About two dozen people gathered along the sidewalk of a busy suburban Memphis street Monday to protest the push by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to replace the act, which was passed during President Barack Obama's term.

Protesters held signs reading "Kustoff Vote No" and "Hands Off Our Health Care." Some wore white doctor's coats with red handprints on them.

Kustoff, a former U.S. attorney, is serving his first term representing the sprawling 8th Congressional District in western Tennessee.

Retired nurse Kathleen Meier said she worries people will lose coverage under the new plan. She said the Affordable Care Act "has saved lives."