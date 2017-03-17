Trump says he's '100 percent' behind health bill

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants people to know he's "100 percent behind" the House Republican health care bill.

Trump is meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House Friday morning. Trump says the attendees were "mostly no's, yesterday" and now they're all yes's."

Trump says the press is misrepresenting the legislation. He also says some changes have been made to the bill.

Lawmakers at the meeting include Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican from Alabama, who voted against the plan in a House budget committee vote.

One lawmaker said the changes include "work requirements and block grants."

Trump calls the House legislation "a great plan" and says there will be "bidding by insurance companies like you've never seen before."