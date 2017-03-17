Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Court decision could make it easier for parents to relocate

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has made a decision that could make it easier for a divorced parent to move out of state with the kids, even if the other parent objects to the children relocating.

This decision applies in cases where one parent has more time with the kids than the other.

The state's highest court said that when it comes to relocating children, the Tennessee Legislature crafted a law that made it easier for parents to move if they spend more time with the kids. It also said that when they want to relocate, they don't have to have a substantial or significant reason for doing so; the purpose of the move merely has to meet the plain definition of reasonable.

The decision, involving a Clarksville case, was unanimous.

