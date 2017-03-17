Tennessee House OKs bill allowing loaded guns in boats

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — People could carry loaded guns on their boats in a bill approved by the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The House favored a bill Thursday that would let people who can legally have loaded or unloaded guns and ammunition bring them on their boats. GOP bill sponsor Rep. Micah Van Huss said the current law is unclear.

He said the bill would let law-abiding Tennesseans defend themselves.

The bill wouldn't apply to government or private boats with written policies prohibiting guns and ammunition for people who aren't required to have them to work on board.

Van Huss said the bill expands a previous law letting people have guns and ammunition in their cars. The new bill would clarify those guns could be loaded.

The bill still needs Senate approval.