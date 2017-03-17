VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

TVA to sell about 900 acres at Muscle Shoals Reservation Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to auction off much of the land on which it was first created in 1933.

News outlets report the TVA announced Wednesday that it has hired a real estate firm to market about 900 acres of its Muscle Shoals Reservation property along the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama.

TVA will keep the Rockpile Recreational Area and other property to provide workspace for over 600 employees at the site.

The land was declared surplus by the TVA board of directors in 2012.

TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler says the utility hasn't yet set a price for the property. The auction is expected to take place by late August.

Fiedler says the property includes office, laboratory and warehouse space that could be used for a variety of purposes.