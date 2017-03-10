Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Tennessee legislative leaders pursue open records law review

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee legislative leaders are moving forward with a review of exemptions to the state's open records laws.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2n0EMFh) that Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell sent a letter Monday to the Office of Open Records Counsel. They requested a thorough and comprehensive review of exemptions to the Tennessee Public Records Act.

Tennessee enacted its public records act in 1957. There are now more than 350 various exemptions to the law.

The letter says the two Republican leaders will review the list in order to potentially remove or sunset at least some of the exemptions.

McNally and Harwell are asking for the list by the start of next year's session in January.

