Fahner moves to Kennedy & Associates

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Fahner

John Fahner, formerly a partner at Inscoe and Fahner PLLC, has joined Kennedy and Associates.

Fahner’s practice concentrates on estate planning and probate practice, as well as business law and civil litigation matters.

He is a published legal writer and was a member of Belmont University College of Law’s charter class. He was a founding member of the Belmont Law Review.

Duke LifePoint names Phillips chief medical

Phillips

Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Duke University Health System and Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, has selected Harry R. Phillips, III, MD, FACC, FSCAI, as its chief medical officer. Phillips also is professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, associate director of the Duke Heart Center, and chief medical officer, Duke Network Services, for Duke University Health System.

As Duke LifePoint CMO, Phillips will provide clinical leadership for Duke LifePoint entities designed to improve quality of care, provide clinical insight into strategic planning and foster collaboration with hospital CMOs and other physician leaders to support medical staff alignment. He will also play an integral role in the implementation of Duke LifePoint’s population health strategy and physician engagement activities. Phillips will be part of the Eastern Group leadership team, which guides the operations of Duke LifePoint’s 14-hospital network.

Phillips earned his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and completed internal medicine and cardiology training at the Harvard-affiliated program at Massachusetts General Hospital. An investigator in the field of interventional cardiology, he has authored or coauthored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. He is the recipient of the Triangle Business Journal 2017 Healthcare Heroes Lifetime Achievement Award.

Vanderbilt’s taps Sanders for VUSM Basic position

Sanders

Charles Sanders, Ph.D., has been named associate dean for Research in the Basic Sciences of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

In his new role, Sanders, professor of Biochemistry and Medicine and director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Biochemistry, will promote research within the Basic Science departments and at their interfaces with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt University.

He plans to remain active in research and in both graduate and medical school teaching while he works to identify and address research opportunities and needs, promote and coordinate responses to emerging funding opportunities, oversee core facilities, promote technology transfer and interface with the University’s Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Barut

Norman

Jennifer Barut, MSN, R.N., has been named chief nursing officer for Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital and Vanderbilt Behavioral Health. Barut has served as interim chief nursing officer since January 2016. She started as a night-shift nurse at VPH in 2001 and has held several roles, including director of nursing education and professional development for VBH. In addition to her duties, Barut is a Ph.D. candidate at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.

Linda Norman, DSN, R.N., dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and Valere Potter Menefee Professor of Nursing, has been named ambassador for the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR), an independent nonprofit organization that advocates for nursing science and its role in promoting the health and well-being of Americans. Norman was one of 15 nurse leaders selected nationally for their abilities to advance public, health profession and policymaker awareness of the National Institute for Nursing Research’s (NINR) agenda. The ambassadors focus on working with congressional leaders and educating them on the high-impact, cost-effective treatments and quality-of-life developments generated by nursing science. The group’s ultimate goal is to expand funding to ensure training of nurse scientists.

Mid-South Commercial Law Institute selects board

The Mid-South Commercial Law Institute has announced the election of five new directors to its board, each serving five-year terms:

Mike Abelow (Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC, Nashville)

David P. Cañas (Thompson Burton PLLC, Franklin)

Ruthie Hagan (Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, P.C., Memphis)

Craig Smith (Miller & Martin, PLLC, Chattanooga)

Shanna Veach (Career Law Clerk to Hon. Suzanne H. Bauknight, Knoxville)

The full Board numbers 25, including those listed above. Serving as officers for the next year:

President: Donald (Don) M. Wright (Sirote & Permutt, PC, Birmingham, AL)

Vice president/president-elect: Jeffrey W. Maddux (Chambliss Law, Chattanooga)

Secretary: Nancy B. King (career law clerk to the Hon. Randal S. Mashburn, Nashville)

Treasurer: Nick Foster (trial attorney, U.S. Dept. of Justice, Chattanooga)

Immediate past president: Courtney Gilmer (Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, Nashville)

First Farmers names Isaacs Franklin president

Isaacs

First Farmers has promoted Chuck Isaacs to the position of Franklin president. In his new role, Isaacs will lead the bank’s growth strategies in the Franklin market and continue to serve as a commercial relationship manager. Isaacs will be based out of First Farmers downtown Franklin branch.

Isaacs is a Franklin native and a graduate of Battle Ground Academy and the University of Tennessee. A 33-year veteran in the banking industry, Isaacs joined First Farmers in 2009. Previously, he served as vice president and chief lending officer at Community First Bank & Trust in Franklin. He also held positions at Civitas/Green Bank, Calvary Bank, Williamson County Bank, C&S Sovran and Bank of America.

Transit Alliance picks five board members

New Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee board members, fom left: Ryan Stanton, Lewis Agnew, Michael Curcio, Debbie Henry, Randall Hutto

The Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee has added five board members, growing the board to 15 leaders from the 10 counties.

The Transit Alliance educates communities in Middle Tennessee to build support for funding regional transit in Tennessee. The board provides leadership and regional insight to the Transit Alliance so that they may better represent the transit needs in our area.

New board members include:

Lewis Agnew, president, Chas. Hawkins Co., Inc.

Michael Curcio, state representative, 69th District of Tennessee

Debbie Henry, executive director, The TMA Group

Randall Hutto, mayor, Wilson County

Ryan Stanton, smart cities and urban infrastructure leader, Schneider Electric

The new board members will join 10 existing members:

Tommy Bragg, chairman, former mayor of Murfreesboro

Jim Schmitz, vice chairman, area president Middle Tennessee, Regions Financial Corporation

Kerry Perkinson, treasurer, senior vice president, commercial banking, Tennessee Bank & Trust

Margot Fosnes, secretary, president and chief economic development officer, Robertson County Chamber of Commerce

Ken Moore, mayor, City of Franklin

Chris O’Neal, chief sales officer, Goodall Homes and Communities

Tom Trent, attorney, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Ken Wilber, mayor of Portland

Gail Carr Williams, associate director, community engagement, Vanderbilt University

Pete Wooten, financial adviser, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Honorary board member:

Charles W. Bone, chairman, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC

First Freedom promotes Pillow to vice president

Pillow

Matt Pillow has been promoted to vice president of First Freedom Bank. He previously served as assistant vice president and will continue to serve as manager at the Providence office.

A 14-year veteran of the banking industry, Pillow joined First Freedom in 2015. A 2002 graduate of Tennessee Tech University, Pillow holds a degree in finance. He is also a graduate of the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit and the Tennessee Bankers Association Branch Manager Series.

Investment Analytics adds chief compliance officer

Luken Investment Analytics has tapped Carri Sanford as chief compliance officer. She will succeed Gregory Luken, who will remain as founder and president of Luken Investment Analytics.

Sanford previously was with Wiley Bros.-Aintree Capital, where she served as chief compliance officer of the investment advisor for six years. Previously, she was president and CCO of Luken Investment Group, Inc. from 2000-2003.

As CCO of Luken Investment Analytics, Sanford will assume responsibility for the firm’s compliance program and marketing of their analytics platforms to advisors.

Sanford holds a degree in public relations from David Lipscomb University.