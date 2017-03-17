VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

TEDxNashville 2017. TEDxNashville will take you on a fast-paced, deep dive into some of the world’s most fascinating topics. Hear talks from a Food Network celebrity chef, a TIME magazine editor, an astrophysicist, an NPR music critic, one of Harvard’s most popular professors and many other world-changing thought leaders. 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Two-day pass $67.50. Information: https://patron.tpac.org/events/detail/tedx-2017-tpac

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

President Jackson’s 250TH Birthday Week Celebration

War of 1812 Military Encampment. Interpreters, tent camp and recreation. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with general admission. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Hermitage. Information: thehermitage.com

Music City Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

The 11th annual Music City Half Marathon, 10K and 5K takes participants along the banks of the winding Cumberland River that flows through and around downtown Nashville. Road closures begin as early as 7:30 a.m. and end as late as 11:30 a.m. along the course. Downtown closures include surrounding Nissan Stadium streets, the Woodland Street Bridge and 1st Avenue North. Information: www.team-magic.com/events/92

Conversation on Independent Living

EmpowerTN, Middle Tennessee’s Center for Independent Living, invites all people with disabilities to Sumner County to share their perspective in a conversation focused on promoting independent living in the community. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information and to register: https://empowersumner.splashthat.com

Middle TN Genealogical Society

Topic: Caring for and Using Photographs in Family Research with guest speaker Carol Roberts, Conservation Manager at the TN State Library & Archives. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. No charge. Information: www.mtgs.org

MARCH 18-APRIL 23

Cheekwood in Bloom

Experience the beauty of Cheekwood in spring. 150,000 blooming bulbs, crafts, live music, bunnies and more. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Information: https://cheekwood.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Multi-Employer Job Fair

Indian Lake Goodwill Career Solutions, 205A Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. Openings include Home Health Care, Restaurant, and Labor/Manufacturing positions. Jobs are located in the Hendersonville and Gallatin areas. Pay range: $10-$15 per hour. Employers include: Silver Angels, Demos Restaurant, Novita Technologies and more. Bring your resume, photo ID and Social Security card or birth certificate. Information: 346-1810

Chamber North Meet-Up

North Nashville business and community leaders meet after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Special guest will be Sean Dyer, leader of Medix Nashville Office. A national staffing organization, specializing in recruiting personnel in healthcare, scientific and information technology industries. 4:30-6 p.m., Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. No registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

MONDAY, MARCH 21

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group – Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Later this week:

-- Thursday, March 23: Notes Focus Group. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin.

-- Thursday, March 23: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. Book: “Think and Grow Rich” (second half of the book) by Napoleon Hill. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Saturday, March 25: REIN Homes Tour. A unique, hands-on opportunity to talk with several members who are “making it happen” with their properties in the Nashville area. 8 a.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Food Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event will take place every other Thursday November through March on days 40 degrees or warmer.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Good Morning Gallatin

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the series, formerly 4th Friday Government Relations Meetings. The goal is to allow the public to wake up to what’s trending by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county, and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: State Legislative Activity Update & City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Cheatham County Democrats Reorganization Convention

The Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders will take place at noon at the Ashland City Senior Center, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City. Local Democrats will elect chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and executive committee. All Democratic residents who are eligible to vote in Cheatham County are urged to attend. Noon. Information: 714-2702, lottmanhouse@aol.com

Sumner County Democratic Reorganization Convention

The Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders will take place at the Sumner County Administration Building, 355 N. Belvedere Drive, Gallatin. Local Democrats will elect chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and executive committee for a two-year term. All Democratic residents who are eligible to vote in Sumner County are urged to attend. 11 a.m. Information: 442-6556, kckemnitz@gmail.com

SALON@615 Spring Season

Greg Iles, “Mississippi Blood” Main Library, 2 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 11, 8 a.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615. Additional opportunities:

April 9: John Oates, “Change of Seasons: A Memoir with Chris Epting” Main Library. 3 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 26, 8 a.m.

April 12: Lesley Stahl

April 13: Andrew McCarthy

April 19: David Baldacci

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Women In business

Topic: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want. Speaker, Rachel Ramsey Cruze is using her knowledge and experience growing up in Dave Ramsey household to educate and financially empower younger generations. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $30 Williamson Inc. Business Partners, $50 Guests. Information. Williamsonchamber.com