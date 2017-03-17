Summer camp offerings in Middle Tennessee

VOL. 41 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 17, 2017

From academics to athletics, there is a camp for everyone at every age.

Here are just a few to try.

Adventure Science Museum

The ScienceQuest Camp at Adventure Science Center provides a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6, with special programs in the summer for rising 7th-9th graders. Programs combine science, technology, engineering and math in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. Information: www.adventuresci.org

Belmont University Summer Camps

Kids get a collegiate experience with enrichment classes for students K-12. Camps at the university include athletics, music, health, pharmacy and law. Information: www.Belmont.edu

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation Summer Camps offer opportunities for kids to enjoy the summer while experiencing in hands-on activities like docent training or stitching history. Information: 615 832-8197, www.travellersrestplantation.org

USN Summer Camps

USN offers a full range of varied summer camp options for children in grades K-12, including sports, academics, arts and technology. Each camp session lasts for one week, and they offer half-day programs and a few full day programs as well. Information: www.usn.org

Steam Society Technology Camp

In the summer of 2017 five college/university campuses will launch the first “STEAM Society” Summer Camp Experience, including Lipscomb University and Cumberland University. STEAM Society is a unique camp initiative that will be run and directed by the STEAM Team, a group of dedicated professionals committed to making STEAM education a realized dream across the socio-economic playing field. Information: www.steamsociety.com

Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory Camp

At Dyer Observatory campers learn how scientists discover the secrets of the universe, from black holes to the nature of light, with a camp curriculum created by an expert team of astronomy professors, space scientists and area science teachers. Information: 615 373-4897, william.k.teets@vanderbilt.edu

Vanderbilt Programs for Talented Youth

Accelerated academic classes for gifted students that encourage problem solving, compassion and independent thinking. Classes teach kids everything from erosion to journalism, bioengineering and coding. Information: www.pty.vanderbilt.edu

Ann Carroll School of Dance

A performing arts camp for kids age 2-18 that teaches tap, hip hop, musical theater, tumbling, acting, dance and vocal performance. Information: www.anncarrollschoolofdance.com

Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art

Kids learn how to draw, paint and garden at Cheekwood, including new options inspired by the Dressing Downton exhibit in the museum. Information: www.cheekwood.org

Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriting Camp

Aspiring songwriters can experience what it is like to be a professional while learning how to hone their craft at the Hall of Fame. Workshops include one-on-one mentoring sessions, instrument instruction, and a showcase for their original works. Information: www.cheekwood.org

Expression City Arts and Fitness

Creative kids can take crash courses in everything from circus to art, dance and artistic professional development. Information: www.expressioncity.com

Elite Dance

Sign up for one of the summer performing arts camps for kids of all ages – including pre-K - that include hip hop, jazz, tap, piano, ballet, pointe, voice, theater and even yoga. Information: 615 776-4202

Frist Center for Visual Arts

Kids can take courses in sculpting. Drawing, animation and photography while downtown. The best part is no artistic background is needed to participate. Information: www.fristcenter.org

RockSTAR at Goodpasture Christian School

Campers form a band and learn to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboards and even sing. No experience is required and the band will learn to play hit rock n roll songs as well as come up with their own band name and logo. Students will learn the basics of songwriting and composing songs. RockSTAR will provide all instruments, stage gear and rock accessories. The band will perform for loved ones on the last day of camp. Information: rockstarnashville@starinc.org

Goodpasture Christian School

The summer camp program at Goodpasture includes tons of sport-focused options, including basketball, baseball, football, cheerleading, volleyball, speed and strength, softball, soccer and more. Information: www.goodpasture.org

Montgomery Bell Academy

MBA offers a wide variety of camps, classes, and special programs throughout the year. These programs are open to MBA students, as well as the community at large including sports options, academic prep, enrichment camp, driver education and summer sports leagues. Information: www.montgomerybell.edu/camps

Nashville Sailing Foundation

The Youth Sailing Program is intended for children 7-17 and is structured with an eye not only toward introducing young people to sailing, but also toward racing, advanced knowledge of small boat handling and skills in a safe, fun environment. The program is taught by people required to complete a U.S. Sailing counselor training course. Information: www.nashvillesailingfoundation.org

Nashville Youth Soccer Association

A recreational soccer league with players age 3-18 with skill levels that range from novice to extremely experienced with years under their belt playing in rec leagues. Information: www.nysa-soccer.org

Preds Hockey School and Little Preds Hockey

The annual camp gets kids on the ice and receive training from professional staff, prospects, alumni and even players and coaches. Information: 615 742-4399.

Creekside Riding Camp

Horse lovers will appreciate the focus on safety, proper technique, grooming, care and tacking, while campers engage in everything from trail riding, lessons and even making treats for the animals. Information: www.creeksideridingstables.com

Peachtree Farms Horseback Camp

Peachtree Farms offers horse riding camps designed to improve all aspects of horsemanship for riders of all ages – sportsmanlike conduct and a spirit of cooperation, patience and kindness. Riders are encouraged to become a partner with their mount. Day camps are scheduled Monday through Friday each week of the summer. Information: www.peachtreefarms.com, 615 419-1089.

Camp Davis at Gordon Jewish Community Center

At the GJCC Camp Davis children are encouraged to try new things, get dirty and form memories and friendships that last forever. Camp is filled with sports, art, music, nature, ruach (breath, wind, mind, spirit in Hebrew) and leadership opportunities within a strong camp culture. For more information email Jack Simon at jack@nashvillejcc.org

Camp Rockmont

At Camp Rockmont campers and staff work together to create a fun and meaningful Christian community in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Every summer Rockmont serves more than 1,500 boys from all over the U.S. and other countries. Information: www.rockmont.com, 828 686-3885.

Leadership Academy

Camp options include Camp Warner Park nature camp, Camp Bells Bend Beaman Adventure day camp, Nashville Sail camp, Teen Leadership Adventure and Mountain Bike camp with STEM focus. Information: www.leadershipacademyllc.com

Deer Run Camps and Retreats

Deer Run is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry providing day, adventure and overnight summer camps, family camp, year-round retreat and meeting facilities and team building through the high and low ropes course experiences. Family events help parents and children connect on a deeper level. Information: www.deerrun.camp.

Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Center

Camp at Barefoot focuses on Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds through an equally diverse platform of artistic, athletic and team-building programs. Information: www.barefootrepublic.org

Sumner Academy

The Take Flight summer camp program at Sumner Academy offers enrichment camps as well as a day camp. This year’s day camp themes include Mad Scientist, Into the Deep Ocean, Nature Week and Water Fun. A few of the enrichment camps being offered are: Lego Scientists and Lego Art History. Information: www.sumneracademy.org, 615-452-1914.

Harpeth Hall Girls Summer Camps

Offering summer camp for the 14th year, girls can sign up to learn tennis, catch bugs, play basketball, string a violin or string gemstones. The Summer Programs at Harpeth Hall offer the same excellence in teaching, leadership and coaching that is found throughout the school year. Information: www.harpethhall.org

Nashville Christian School

This summer NCS is offering a wide range of camps for children, including traditional day, specialized sports and academic and art-based offerings. Improve on skills or learn a whole new set, from football to drama. Information: www.nashvillechristian.org

Middle Tennessee YMCA

Locations all across the area are offering a full slate of summer camp activities that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Includes popular Camp Widjiwagan. For more information about the YMCA’s full range of summer offerings, visit www.ymcamidtn.org/summer

Ezell-Harding Christian School Camp

Offering weekly day camp, academic and sport options for students of all ages. There are even options for toddlers that include a teddy bear picnic, birthday celebration for Eric Carle children’s books and summer flower exploration. Information: www.ezellharding.org

Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp

Kids have the opportunity to enjoy nature to the fullest, splashing in creeks, climbing trees, playing in the dirt and getting up close and personal with animals – and each other. Now in its 45th year offering nature camp opportunities to Middle Tennessee. For more information email www.camp@whippoorwill.com

St. Bernard Academy Camp

Offering day camps for young children, starting at three-years-old through age 12. Kids from all schools are welcome. Among the special features are weekly camps of Summer Play Days 2017, including Mad Science, Summer Safari, Sports Mania, Crazy Carnival, Splashin’ Around and more. For more information, visit www.stbernardacademy.org

-- Compiled by Hollie Deese