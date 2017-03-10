Reporter says Trump has reasons to keep finances from public

VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The journalist who received a copy of a portion of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns says Trump doesn't want the American people to know who "he's beholden to."

In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, journalist David Cay Johnston says it's possible that either Trump or someone close to him sent him two pages of Trump's tax return.

Johnston, who says he received the documents by mail, unsolicited, revealed his findings Tuesday on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

He says it's possible that he only received two pages of the returns because "somebody isn't going to take the time to copy the entire tax form."

But he notes that the documents still leave many questions unanswered, including "who he's beholden to and what the sources of his income are."