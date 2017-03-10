Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Reporter says Trump has reasons to keep finances from public

Updated 7:33AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The journalist who received a copy of a portion of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns says Trump doesn't want the American people to know who "he's beholden to."

In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, journalist David Cay Johnston says it's possible that either Trump or someone close to him sent him two pages of Trump's tax return.

Johnston, who says he received the documents by mail, unsolicited, revealed his findings Tuesday on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

He says it's possible that he only received two pages of the returns because "somebody isn't going to take the time to copy the entire tax form."

But he notes that the documents still leave many questions unanswered, including "who he's beholden to and what the sources of his income are."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0