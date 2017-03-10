Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Some state workers to leave early amid Trump Nashville visit

Updated 7:26AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers and downtown state workers will end their work days early because of President Donald Trump's visit to Nashville.

Gov. Bill Haslam's spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals says state workers in downtown Nashville will be excused from work at noon Wednesday.

State legislative leaders are cancelling most afternoon meetings Wednesday so lawmakers can attend the Andrew Jackson 250th birthday event featuring Trump at the Hermitage. All state lawmakers were invited to the event.

On Wednesday evening, Trump is holding a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The event will temporarily close the nearby bus station and shut down some major roadways.

