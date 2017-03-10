Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Murfreesboro man convicted of gun silencer smuggling

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Murfreesboro man of smuggling gun silencers into the United States.

The federal prosecutor's office in Nashville says evidence showed that 50-year-old Paul Gratton traveled to England and purchased six silencers from a firearms dealer in Sheffield. Authorities say none of the silencers had serial numbers on them and Gratton shipped some of their parts to the U.S. and put other parts in a checked bag that flew back with him to Tennessee.

The prosecutor's office says law enforcement agents recovered the silencers at Gratton's home after getting a search warrant.

The jury convicted him on a number of charges, including unlawful possession of unregistered silencers and illegal shipment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. He faces 10 years in prison.

