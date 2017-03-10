Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Volkswagen CEO: US remains 'core market' for company

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The CEO of German automaker Volkswagen says the United States remains a "core market" for the company despite its diesel emissions scandal and has underlined that it hopes to expand there.

Matthias Mueller made the comments Tuesday at the company's annual news and investor conference at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Mueller said that "we are standing by our investment decisions and intend over the long term to play a significantly greater role there than today."

The Volkswagen brand has only a small share in the U.S. market although it is important for the company's luxury brands Porsche and Audi. It makes cars in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

U.S. authorities uncovered Volkswagen's use of engine control software that enabled vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0