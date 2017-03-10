Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Trump orders review of executive branch

Updated 5:05PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an order aimed at streamlining the executive branch.

Trump says the new executive order requires the examination of every federal department and agency "to see where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether programs are truly serving American citizens."

He says the Office of Management and Budget will oversee the evaluation, working with experts inside and outside the government to develop a reorganizing and consolidation plan.

Trump says that, "today there's duplication and redundancy everywhere" with billions of dollars wasted.

The president signed the order in the Oval Office flanked by Cabinet members.

