The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Davidson County now offers e-filing for Chancery Court

NASHVILLE (AP) — Davidson County has become the second county in Tennessee to implement electronic case filing in a state trial court.

The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release e-filing is available in Davidson County's Chancery Court.

The system had a soft launch on March 1. Chancery Court Clerk and Master Maria Salas said it's expected to be a valuable tool.

Users are able to open cases and file documents with the court from anywhere at any time through a user-friendly, secure website.

