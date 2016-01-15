Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Google's self-driving car company escalates battle with Uber

Updated 3:39PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A self-driving car company founded by Google is presenting new evidence to support its allegations that a former manager stole technology that Uber bought to help build robot-powered vehicles for its ride-hailing service.

Waymo, a project hatched by Google, wove its tale of deceit in sworn statements filed Friday in a San Francisco federal court.

It's the latest salvo in a battle that started last month when Waymo accused former manager Anthony Levandowski of heisting its trade secrets before he left the company last year.

Levandowski then started a self-driving truck company called Otto that Uber bought for $680 million.

In a sworn statement, one of Levandowski's former colleagues said Levandowski confided that he planned to "replicate" Waymo's technology just before he left to start Otto.

Uber denies Waymo's allegations.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0