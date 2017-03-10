Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Boyd visiting 4 corners of Tennessee for campaign launch

Updated 7:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd is scheduled to visit all four corners of Tennessee next week as part of his campaign launch.

The businessman and former state economic development commissioner starts the swing in his hometown of Knoxville on Tuesday morning, with further stops scheduled for Nashville and Union City.

On Wednesday, Boyd starts his day in Memphis before heading to Fruitvale and Jackson. He wraps up the tour on Thursday in Blountville and Chattanooga.

Boyd's campaign says he has already visited Bradley, Rutherford, Williamson, Greene and Loudon counties since launching his gubernatorial bid on Monday. Next week's tour will add Knox, Davidson, Obion, Shelby, Crockett, Madison, Sullivan and Hamilton counties.

Boyd wants to visit all 95 Tennessee counties during the campaign.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0