Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Take a hike! Tennessee's state parks offering free ones

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's state parks are offering free guided hikes to celebrate the coming of spring.

The state's Department of Environment and Conservation says all 56 state parks will be hosting free hikes on March 18.

Officials say the hikes will be guided by park staff. The hikes range in distance, degree of skill, accessibility and time of day.

Activities planned along the trails will include wildlife viewing, spring cleanups, scavenger hunts, historical interpretive programs and more.

A full list of planned hikes for March 18 is available at tnstateparks.com.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0