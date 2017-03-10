Body of longtime Sen. Douglas Henry lies in state at Capitol

VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The body of Sen. Douglas Henry, a larger-than-life lawmaker with the longest tenure in General Assembly history, has been brought to the Tennessee Capitol. Henry died Sunday night at the age of 90.

On Thursday, Henry became the ninth person in history to lie in state at the Capitol, the last being Gov. Austin Peay in 1927. A long line of people waited to see his casket draped with a Tennessee flag.

Senators left Henry's old seat empty Thursday, placing a black cloth and flowers on it.

The Democrat led the Senate Finance Committee for three decades until Republicans took over the Senate in 2007. Out of respect, Republicans named Henry "chairman emeritus" and continued giving great deference to his views on state financial matters until his 2014 retirement.