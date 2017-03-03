Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

US claims for unemployment aid rise by 20,000 to 243,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but claims remained low enough to suggest that most workers enjoy job security.

The Labor Department says applications for jobless aid rose by 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 243,000, up from a 44-year-low 223,000 the week before. The four-week average, which is less volatile, blipped up by 2,250 to 236,500.

Overall, 2.06 million Americans are collecting unemployment checks, down more than 6 percent from a year ago.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have now come in below 300,000 for 105 straight weeks, longest such streak since 1970. The low level of claims suggests that employers are confident enough in the economy to be holding on to staff.

