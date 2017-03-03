Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

'Fetal heartbeat' abortion ban bill fails in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill seeking to ban abortion in Tennessee at the first detected fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks, has failed for the year.

A House health panel voted not to consider the legislation by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough anymore during this year's legislative session.

Last week, a legal opinion by Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the provision is constitutionally suspect because similar laws have been blocked by federal courts.

A 2013 North Dakota law that banned abortions after fetal heartbeat detection has since been struck down. A federal court has also barred Arkansas from enforcing its own fetal heartbeat law.

The panel of lawmakers cited their initial approval of a less stringent abortion restriction Wednesday. That bill would ban most abortions after 20 weeks.

