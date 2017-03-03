Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Students urge Vanderbilt against private prison investment

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University's student government is urging the school to set guidelines against any investment in private prisons, though the school says it currently has no such investments.

The student group says Vanderbilt's relationship with Nashville-based Corrections Corporation of America, now named CoreCivic, puts the university in a unique position to take the stance.

The group lists several connections, including several Vanderbilt alumni in high positions at the prison firm. Thomas Beasley, one of the company's founders, has a Vanderbilt law degree and a scholarship in his name.

Vanderbilt spokesman Jim Patterson says the school doesn't have any direct private prison investments, but the university will weigh the resolution when making investments.

