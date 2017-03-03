Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Former driver's license examiner admits taking bribes

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a former Tennessee driver's license examiner has been convicted of taking bribes to give unqualified people a driver's license.

The U.S. attorney's office in Nashville announced that 52-year-old Michael Wand of Antioch was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury in Nashville. The federal prosecutor's office said the jury found him guilty of bribery and four counts of conspiring to issue unlawful driver's licenses.

Officials say three co-conspirators testified against Wand, saying that he directed them to recruit people who would be willing to pay the bribes. Prosecutors say they recruited mainly Middle Easterners and Egyptians living around Nashville.

Wand faces up to 15 years in prison. Three co-conspirators have pleaded guilty.

