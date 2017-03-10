Fardon joins Riley Warnock & Jacobson

VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Fardon

Attorney Alex Fardon has joined Riley Warnock & Jacobson, PLC, and will continue to focus on commercial litigation.

Fardon was previously a shareholder and head of the Litigation Practice Group at H3GM. He began his career as law clerk to the Honorable Thomas A. Wiseman Jr., Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. He is a past winner of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Justice Joseph W. Henry Award for Outstanding Legal Writing.

Fardon earned his J.D. at Yale Law School. He is a summa cum laude graduate of Duke University, where he was Phi Beta Kappa and a Rhodes Scholar finalist.

Balthrop returns to law practice with Sherrard Roe

Balthrop

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has hired Mary Balthrop, who will practice in the areas of real estate and commercial lending, corporate and non-profit.

Previously, Balthrop served as secretary and general counsel at the Dallas Museum of Art, where she was part of the museum’s leadership team. Prior to that, she was a commercial real estate associate at the Dallas office of Baker Botts LLP.

Balthrop earned her J.D. at the University of Virginia School of Law, where she was awarded the Dean’s Scholarship and was Order of the Coif. She earned a degree in sociology from Rice University.

Tennessee Medical Association elects new leadership

Mancini

Tennessee Medical Association, the state’s largest professional organization for physicians, has elected a new president-elect, board of trustees and judicial council for 2017. They are:

President-Elect: Matthew L. Mancini, MD, Knoxville

Board of Trustees:

-- Region 1: James K. Ensor, Jr., MD, FACP, Memphis

-- Region 3: Peter J. Swarr, MD, Brentwood

-- Region 6: Joh-- D. McCarley, MD, Chattanooga

n Regio-- 8: Tedford S. Taylor, MD, Johnson City

TMA Judicial Council:

-- Region 2: Pamela D. Murray, MD, Jackson

-- Region 4: Richard G. Soper, JD, MD, Nashville

-- Region 6: Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD, Hixson

-- Region 8: Charles E. Leonard, MD, Talbott

Formal installations for all new officers will take place during the annual meeting of the TMA House of Delegates on April 29 in Nashville.

Glassford named fellow of Tennessee Bar Association

Glassford

Attorney Grant C. Glassford been elected a fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation, an association of 841 attorneys across the state.

Membership, a position of honor, was extended to 31 attorneys this year by the Board of Trustees.

The Bar Foundation’s purpose is to honor attorneys who have distinguished themselves in the profession and to administer a grant making program, known as “IOLTA” (Interest On Lawyers’ Trust Accounts).

The program has awarded grants in excess of $21,000,000 to law-related, public interest projects throughout Tennessee.

Glassford, whose office is in Brentwood, has been practicing law primarily in Davidson and Williamson Counties Tennessee for more than 30 years.

Glassford’s B.A. and J.D. are from Vanderbilt where he was an Associate Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review. He is listed as a Rule 31 Family Law Mediator.

Ingram promotes Bradford, Caplan

Zangri

The Ingram Content Group has promoted Michael Bradford to marketing manager of digital products focusing on marketing and product development for Publishers Advertising Services. He most recently served as digital sales specialist.

Dina Caplan has been promoted to manager of online marketing and content marketing for Ingram Book Group LLC. She was a marketing manager for Ingram.

New hires at Ingram include:

Juan Anthony Walker, Jr. manager of the Wellness Center at the company’s headquarters in La Vergne.

Jonathan Hardiman, senior manager, open system and mainframe, for the IT Services Department at Ingram Book Group.

Ann Zangri, marketing manager for Ingram Book Group in La Vergne.

Borghi receives certification

Borghi

Realtor Robbie Borghi has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Council of Residential Specialists.

Borghi, who works with Coldwell Banker Lakeside in Hendersonville, also is a recipient of the Accredited Buyer’s Representation designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council, both being part of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

Borghi has been a licensed Realtor since 2004 and broker since 2012.

She is a member of Tennessee Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Sumner Association of Realtors.

Krause named to board of Ronald McDonald House

Krause

Kathie Krause, MSN, R.N., chief nursing officer for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, has been named to the board of directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville.

She joins a board of 38 people, including business and community leaders, parents, health care providers, McDonald’s owners and volunteers. Her term is for three years.

Luke Gregory, chief executive officer of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’ Hospital at Vanderbilt, said Krause has shown outstanding leadership since assuming her current role at the beginning of 2015.

First Freedom promotes longtime banker Ferrell

Ferrell

First Freedom Bank has named Shelia Ferrell first vice president and managerial lender at the bank’s Lebanon office.

Previously, Ferrell served as vice president and relationship manager.

Ferrell joined First Freedom in 2012. Prior to 2012, she spent her banking career in Smith County, serving three different banks.

She has worked in virtually all areas of the bank including compliance, technology, internal audit, operations, lending and management.

Ferrell previously served as a commercial lender at Capital Bank and as an executive vice president and chief operating officer at Cumberland Bank.

She is a 1989 graduate of The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a degree in business administration and a major in accounting.

She also holds certificates of graduation from the Southeastern School of Sales Leadership, the Southeastern School of Banking, the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the Georgia Bankers Association Bank Audit and Operations School.

Also, First Freedom has hired Justin Mauldin as deposit operations representative.

Previously, Mauldin worked for First Tennessee Bank in Hermitage as a financial services representative. He has more than four years of experience in customer service.

King named Social Worker of Year

King

Hendersonville’s Debra King was named 2016 Social Worker of the Year by Mid-Cumberland Council of Healthcare Social Workers.

She has been a member of the association for 20 years, serving in a variety of roles.

King is a licensed master social worker who joined Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law, PLLC as an elder care coordinator in 2006.

Previously, she was a discharge planner with a major Nashville hospital.

Grant honored as Napier-Looby Trailblazer

Grant

Charles K. Grant of Baker Donelson has been named a recipient of the Napier-Looby Bar Foundation’s 2017 J. C. Napier Trailblazer Award.

The award is presented in recognition of outstanding professional achievement, dedication to the legal profession and commitment to the organized bar.

A shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Nashville office and a member of the Firm’s board of directors, Grant served as president of the Nashville Bar Association in 2014, the first African-American to serve as president in the association’s 182-year history. He is a past president and former member of the board of directors of the Napier-Looby Bar Association and is a fellow of the Nashville and Tennessee Bar Foundations.