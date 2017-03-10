VOL. 41 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 10, 2017

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The winner of the 13-game tournament will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. All tournament games are sold out, but fans can still enjoy Fanfare, a four-day festival that features interactive games, live entertainment, food and beverages. The event is free to the public and will take place through Saturday on Broadway between 3rd and 5th Avenue. Tournament games at Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Free parking, Lot R at Nissan Stadium. Information: https://bridgestonearena.com/events/details/2017-sec

MARCH 10-12

Nashville Home and Remodeling Show

Celebrities, special guests and exhibitors discuss the latest trends in home improvement. Music City Center, Nashville. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Fee: Adults: $10 at the door, $8 in advance. Children 12 and younger free. Information and Tickets: www.nashvillehomeandremodelingexpo.com

MARCH 11-12

Ascend Amphitheater Job Fair

Live Nation is seeking energetic, fan-friendly individuals interested in joining the team for the upcoming 2017 concert season. Areas of opportunity include ushers, ticket takers, guest services, housekeeping/maintenance and production. Interested applicants should come prepared to complete an application and interview. Parking will be available at Nissan Stadium and paid downtown lots. Noon-5 p.m. each day. Information: www.ascendamphitheater.com/

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Franklin Civil War Round Table

Franklin native Ronny Mangrum will speak on efforts to preserve Confederate flags housed at the Tennessee State Museum. Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. 3 p.m. Free and open to the public. Information: www.franklinscharge.com/round-table

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Real Estate Investors Network

Monthly Association Meeting with featured speaker Lou Brown. 5:30 p.m., West End Community Church, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Some additional March opportunities:

-- Tuesday, March 14: Street Smart Wealth Strategy Workshop with Lou Brown – Learn the step-by-step, nuts and bolts, money-making secrets of finding, buying, structuring, holding, managing, financing and selling real estate – revealed by a full-time professional. 9:00 a.m. at the REIN Center – 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, March 16: Williamson County Lunch - Rehabbers, Builders, Commercial, Mini-storage, Wholesalers, Private Lenders, Transaction Funders, Hard-Money Lenders, Bankers, Title Attorneys, Realtors, and Vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Cheatham County Democratic Party

The March meeting of the Cheatham County Democrats will welcome Wade Munday, former treasurer of the Tennessee Democratic Party, as guest speaker. All are invited to attend and participate in this meeting. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with Crossings Nashville Action Partnership (CNAP) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville/Antioch area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Ford Ice Center, 5264 Hickory Hollow Pl., Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but advance registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

MARCH 15-18

President Jackson’s 250th Birthday Celebration

Several events at The Hermitage to celebrate Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Hermitage. Information: thehermitage.com

-- March 15 – 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Half-price admission for birthday celebration. Events begin at 9 a.m.

-- March 16 – Jackson Education Day. Activities designed for K-12 audiences. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $9 students or $7 Title 1, one free. Chaperone required for each 10 students. Additional adults are $16 each.

-- March 16 – An Evening with Five Presidents. History comes alive as guests mingle with Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Monroe and Jackson. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fee: $50

-- March 17-18 – War of 1812 Military Encampment. Interpreters, tent camp and recreation. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with general admission.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

The Seigenthaler Series Event

Washington Post media columnist and former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan will be guest speaker. Sullivan will discuss news media accountability with Ken Paulson, president of the Newseum Institute’s First Amendment Center and dean of MTSU’s College of Median and Entertainment. Free, but reservations required. John Seigenthaler Center, Vanderbilt Campus, 1207 18th Ave. South, Nashville. 6 p.m. program, 7 p.m. reception. Information: www.newseum.org/events-programs/rsvp1/

MARCH 17-18

TEDxNashville 2017

TEDxNashville will take you on a fast-paced, deep dive into some of the world’s most fascinating topics. Hear talks from a Food Network celebrity chef, a TIME magazine editor, an astrophysicist, an NPR music critic, one of Harvard’s most popular professors and many other world-changing thought leaders. 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Two-day pass $67.50. Information: https://patron.tpac.org/events/detail/tedx-2017-tpac

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Music City Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

The 11th annual Music City Half Marathon, 10K and 5K takes participants along the banks of the winding Cumberland River that flows through and around downtown Nashville. Road closures begin as early as 7:30 a.m. and end as late as 11:30 a.m. along the course. Downtown closures include surrounding Nissan Stadium streets, the Woodland Street Bridge and 1st Avenue North. Information: www.team-magic.com/events/92

Middle TN Genealogical Society

Topic: Caring for and Using Photographs in Family Research with guest speaker Carol Roberts, Conservation Manager at the TN State Library & Archives. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. No charge. Information: www.mtgs.org

MARCH 18-19

Celtic Rhythms On Fire

This celebration of the rich and vibrant artistry of Irish dance and music will delight you. Texas Troubadour Theatre, 2416 Music Valley Drive, Nashville. 7 p.m. – Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Adult $20, Seniors (65+) $15, kids (3-12) $15. Information: www.nashvilleirishstepdancers.com

MARCH 18-APRIL 23

Cheekwood in Bloom

Experience the beauty of Cheekwood in spring. 150,000 blooming bulbs, crafts, live music, bunnies and more. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Information: https://cheekwood.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Good Morning Gallatin

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the series, formerly 4th Friday Government Relations Meetings. The focus and goal of this program series is to allow the public to wake up to what’s trending by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county, and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: State Legislative Activity Update & City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Cheatham County Democrats Reorganization Convention

The Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders will take place at the Ashland City Senior Center, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City. Local Democrats will elect chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and executive committee. All Democratic residents who are eligible to vote in Cheatham County are urged to attend. Noon. Information: 714-2702 or lottmanhouse@aol.com

Salon@615 Spring Season

Greg Iles, “Mississippi Blood” Main Library. 2 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 11, 8 a.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615. Additional opportunities:

April 9: John Oates, “Change of Seasons: A Memoir with Chris Epting” Main Library. 3 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 26, 8 a.m.

April 12: Lesley Stahl

April 13: Andrew McCarthy

April 19: David Baldacci

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Women In Business

Topic: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want. Speaker, Rachel Ramsey Cruze is using her knowledge and experience growing up in Dave Ramsey household to educate and financially empower younger generations. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $30 Williamson Inc. Business Partners, $50 Guests. Information. Williamsonchamber.com