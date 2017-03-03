Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Brown-Forman posts 3Q profit

Updated 7:17AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $182 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $808 million.

Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.71 to $1.76 per share.

Brown-Forman shares have risen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 7 percent in the last 12 months.

