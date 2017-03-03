Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Greeneville banker gets 3-year sentence in $1M embezzlement

GREENEVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee bank manager was sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling about $1 million and using it to gamble online and pay personal debts.

A U.S. attorney news release in Eastern Tennessee says Kenneth L. Miller, 37, was sentenced Monday for embezzlement and tax evasion. He has to pay back almost $1.1 million.

The release says the Greeneville resident worked for First Tennessee from May 2000 until February 2016. It says he earned and abused the trust of clients who didn't check monthly statements. He also targeted inactive accounts.

He pleaded guilty to charges in October.

The release says First Tennessee reimbursed accountholders for most losses.

It says Miller evaded paying taxes of about $161,000 because he didn't claim the income in his taxes from 2012 through 2015.

