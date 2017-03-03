Tennessee leaders weigh in on death of longtime lawmaker

VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Sen. Douglas Henry, a lawmaker with the longest tenure in the history of the Tennessee General Assembly, died at 90 years old on Sunday.

Here is a look at how some Tennessee political leaders are remembering Henry:

"He served the state for nearly 50 years, and it is not an exaggeration to say that he is one of the primary reasons the state is on such solid financial footing today. He was a powerhouse intellect, courteous, kind, genuine and a statesman, and I will miss knowing that his wisdom and perspective are only a phone call away." - Gov. Bill Haslam

"Senator Douglas Henry devoted his life to public service and embodied the spirit of bipartisanship. A dear friend, with whom I talked just two weeks ago, he will be missed by all who knew him." - Former Vice President Al Gore

"It is impossible to quantify this loss or even put it into words. To me personally, Douglas Henry was an invaluable mentor and a trusted friend. To the state of Tennessee, he was far more. Douglas Henry was our state's financial guardian and protector." - Tennessee Senate Speaker Randy McNally

"Senator Douglas Henry's tremendous impact on the city of Nashville and the Tennessee General Assembly, where he served with unparalleled distinction, will undoubtedly last for generations to come. He was a fervent student and teacher of our shared history, he was an expert on the state budget, and he set a high standard for decorum and decency in public life." - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry

"My few words cannot convey the impact of Senator Henry. His wealth of knowledge, understanding of the essence of state government, impeccable character, love of his family and fellow man, and genteel manner set the highest bar. He allowed me to be his friend and to learn from him. Our family is thinking of his." - Tennessee House Democratic Leader Craig Fitzhugh

"There was no one in the Tennessee General Assembly who demonstrated integrity, courtesy and financial stability more than Douglas Henry. To him, party politics were of no importance. The citizens he served were what mattered. His example will be important for years to come." - U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander