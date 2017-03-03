Legislature to honor fallen TBI agent

VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Frazier

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent De’Greaun ReShun Frazier was only 35 when he was shot and killed in Jackson while working an undercover drug operation.

The Tennessee General Assembly, however, is set to make sure his service to the state lives in perpetuity by putting his name on the new TBI crime lab and consolidated regional headquarters to be built in Madison County.

The state Senate was expected to approve the measure today at the State Capitol honoring the first and only TBI agent to be killed in the line of duty.

The Memphis resident who worked at law enforcement agencies across Shelby County was shot to death Aug. 9, 2016, while making an undercover drug buy.

“It’s hard to know how to honor a career law enforcement officer who worked every day to keep Tennessee safe,” said state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, who calls Frazier one of his constituents as a former Collierville resident.

“He’s the first lost in the line of duty at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. We are constructing a whole new forensic center in West Tennessee. It’s the only way we can try to honor his service, his sacrifice and something his family can appreciate for our recognition of his service and our loss.”

TBI Director Mark Gwyn describes Frazier in the measure as “absolutely one of the best and brightest that I have seen in my own 30-year career” and “exactly what we look for in a TBI agent: hardworking, enthusiastic and dedicated to making Tennessee a better place to live” and a man who “stood for everything that TBI represents: truth, bravery and integrity.”

Shortly after his death, the State Building Commission approved construction of a TBI crime lab and regional headquarters in August 2016 to serve West Tennessee where Frazier served several agencies.

He was a longtime Collierville resident and worked as a police officer for the University of Memphis, Southwest Tennessee Community College, the Millington Police Department as a member of the local Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, as a reserve deputy for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and, finally, as a TBI special agent.

Frazier’s TBI colleagues and the Madison County Commission both requested his “sacrifice to the bureau be embedded and archived within its history to serve as a constant reminder of that sacrifice,” according to the measure. It will be designated as the Special Agent De’Greaun ReShun Frazier TBI Crime Lab and Regional Headquarters.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Johnson Frazier, two children, Kamaryn Denise Frazier and Kendrix ReShun Frazier, his mother, Virginia A. Mondie, father, Leroy E. Frazier, and brother, DeMauri Frazier.

