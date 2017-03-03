Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Stocks end lower on Wall Street

Updated 3:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending broadly lower on Wall Street, and banks and materials companies are taking some of the biggest losses.

Banks on Monday gave back some of the ground they gained last week, and mining companies fell after China trimmed its economic growth forecast.

Citigroup lost 1.2 percent and Freeport-McMoRan slumped 2.3 percent.

Tyson Foods fell 2.5 percent after avian flu was discovered at a supplier's farm.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,375.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,954. The

Nasdaq composite declined 21 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,849.

The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, lost 9 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,384.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0