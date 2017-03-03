Stocks end lower on Wall Street

VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending broadly lower on Wall Street, and banks and materials companies are taking some of the biggest losses.

Banks on Monday gave back some of the ground they gained last week, and mining companies fell after China trimmed its economic growth forecast.

Citigroup lost 1.2 percent and Freeport-McMoRan slumped 2.3 percent.

Tyson Foods fell 2.5 percent after avian flu was discovered at a supplier's farm.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,375.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,954. The

Nasdaq composite declined 21 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,849.

The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, lost 9 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,384.