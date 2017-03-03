New Tennessee athletic director Currie gets five-year deal

VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

KNOXVILLE (AP) — New Tennessee athletic director John Currie has a five-year contract worth at least $900,000 annually with opportunities for raises and additional bonuses.

Currie was hired Tuesday to replace Dave Hart, who announced in August he plans to step down. Currie, who has been Kansas State's athletic director since 2009, held his introductory press conference at Tennessee on Thursday. Currie officially begins his new job April 1 on his 46th birthday.

Contract terms were released Friday.

Currie's contract expires June 30, 2022, and includes $300,000 in base compensation plus $600,000 in supplemental pay. He gets a $75,000 signing bonus plus $35,000 in moving expenses.

Starting on July 1, 2018, Currie will have $25,000 added to his base pay each year.

If Currie remains Tennessee's athletic director when his contract has expired, he gets a $1.5 million retention bonus. Currie also gets $5,000 per month for temporary housing in Knoxville, a payment that expires June 30, 2018 or upon sale of his Kansas home.

Tennessee agreed to pay any buyout Currie might owe to Kansas State, up to $175,000.

Currie had signed a contract extension with Kansas State last April through the 2022 academic year. He was making $775,000 in annual salary with retention bonuses of $100,000 due in 2017, $275,000 in 2021 and $325,000 if he had remained in his position through June 2022.

Hart, who has been Tennessee's athletic director since September 2011, was making about $800,000 per year. Hart announced in August he would retire effective June 30. His announcement came after Tennessee opted against giving him an extension and raise.

Hart's contract terms allow Tennessee to hire a new AD before June 30 and accelerate Hart's retirement as long as he receives 15 days written notice.

Tennessee also released contract information Friday for six of its new football staffers.

Defensive line coach Brady Hoke will get $500,000 annually. Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren is getting $450,000 per year and strength coach Rock Gullickson gets $375,000. Offensive line coach Walt Wells and quarterbacks coach Mike Canales get $300,000 each. Wide receivers coach Kevin Beard will make $280,000 annually. All agreed to two-year deals.