Fall Creek Falls Park contract postponed

Friday, March 03, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Haslam administration has postponed the deadline for private companies interested in running Fall Creek Falls State Park to submit proposals.

State Department of Environment and Conservation spokesman Eric Ward told local media Wednesday that the request for proposals to privatize was delayed "to incorporate amended process language which will be available soon."

The administration's process has drawn criticism from the Tennessee State Employees Association, several lawmakers and others who question the effort to privatize hospitality services at the park.

Among concerns of critics is that the request for proposal language allows significantly less oversight by the State Building Commission, which critics say could lead to buildings that are less safe.

Governor Haslam says privatization of amenities could help state parks run better and could save taxpayers money.