US stock indexes edge lower in afternoon trading; oil rises

Real estate companies led U.S. stock indexes slightly lower in early afternoon trading Friday, extending the market's losses from a day earlier. Financials were up the most. Investors were looking ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in hopes of gleaning whether the central bank will raise interest rates again later this month.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,990 as of 12:51 p.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,379. The Nasdaq composite index slid 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,858.

LOOKING FOR CLUES: Several Fed officials have signaled in recent days that the central bank is ready to resume raising interest rates as soon as this month, citing a strengthening U.S. economy, signs of higher inflation and a surging stock market. Investors will be listening for Yellen's view later Friday, when she gives a speech in Chicago on the Fed's economic outlook. Two other Fed officials were also delivering speeches Friday. Traders in futures markets have already put the probability of a rate hike at 75 percent, according to data tracked by the CME Group. Just last week, that probability had been pegged at well below 50 percent.

BIG-BOX DISAPPOINTMENT: Costco slid 4.2 percent a day after the warehouse club operator reported earnings that missed estimates. Costco also said it is going to raise its membership fees. The stock fell $7.52 to $170.46.

SHOOTING BLANKS: American Outdoor Brands, formerly called Smith & Wesson, fell 1.9 percent after the firearms manufacturer cut its outlook, citing declining sales. The stock shed 36 cents to $19.02.

SAD FACE: Revlon slid 5.6 percent after the beauty products company said its business suffered in the fourth quarter as consumers continued to do more shopping online and at specialty retailers during the holidays. The stock lost $1.90 to $32.15.

RETAIL SLUMP: Macy's, Urban Outfitters were among several retailers trading lower. Macy's was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, sliding $1.72, or 5.2 percent, to $31.50. Urban Outfitters lost 69 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $26.23. Meanwhile, L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, fell 1.9 percent after the retailer disclosed a big decline in its sales in February. Its shares dipped $1.03 to $52.38.

DARK CLOUDS: Nutanix tumbled 20.3 percent after the enterprise cloud platform services provider gave a forecast for the third quarter that was worse than Wall Street expected. The stock gave up $6.33 to $24.79.

PRICING PROBE: Shares in Perrigo were down 2.7 percent on a published report saying the government is investigating the prices of some of the company's skin drugs. The stock slid $2.05 to $73.51.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Big Lots climbed 3.9 percent after the discount retailer reported a larger profit than analysts expected. The stock added $2.04 to $54.29.

TAKING OFF: Traders bid up shares in several airlines. American Airlines Group rose $1.37, or 3 percent, to $47.09, while Alaska Air Group added $2.60, or 2.7 percent, to $98.96. Southwest Airlines picked up $1.15, or 2 percent, to $58.72.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 was 0.6 percent higher. Britain's FTSE was down 0.1 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.7 percent.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 55 cents, or 1 percent, at $53.16 a barrel in New York. The contract fell $1.22 on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 52 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $55.60 a barrel.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.51 percent from 2.48 percent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.51 yen from 114.51 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0557 from $1.0502.